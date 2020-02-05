AllGators
2020 DE Princely Umanmielen Signs with Florida

Brandon Carroll

Manor High School (Manor, TX) four-star strong-side defensive end Princely Umanmielen announces and signs his letter of intent to attend the University of Florida. Umanmielen chose the Gators over Baylor, Texas, and Auburn on the final decision day of the 2020 recruiting cycle.

Many believed Umanmielen would be taking his talents to Waco to suit up for the Baylor Bears leading up to his announcement today. However, the talented defensive end shocked many and decided Florida would be where he continued his career for the next few seasons. 

Something that's been noticed on multiple occasions is the added emphasis Dan Mullen and his staff has put on anchoring down the trenches in this year's class. As an idea that stretched throughout the recruiting period, Mullen and defensive coordinator Todd Grantham were able to top off the cycle with a talented, strong side defensive end. DL coach David Turner visited Umanmielen multiple times down the stretch and celebrated on Twitter earlier today after his NLI was sent in.

The four-star prospect reopened his recruitment in October when he de-committed from his home state Texas Longhorns and was offered by the Gators a week later. Since then, the Gators have made a strong push to acquire the lengthy end with a lot of upside coming into the college level.

Standing at 6-4, 249 lbs. Umanmielen is the spitting image of the player who occupied the strong side position in 2019 in Jabari Zuniga. As an elite pass rusher with a rather high motor, Umanmielen is a perfect fit for the schematically aggressive Gators defense.

As a senior, Umanmielen dominated the opposition, recording 90 total tackles, including 27 tackles for loss, along with 14 sacks and two forced fumbles.

As he will continue to develop his skillset and technique at the next level, Umanmielen will be a big piece to the Gators defense in years to come.

His consistent play and relentless effort make him a huge get for the Gators and puts an exclamation point on Florida's class. 

