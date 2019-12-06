2020 Defensive Tackle Jalen Lee Commits to Florida

Trench warfare is on Florida Gators' defensive line coach David Turner's mind.

The Gators have landed a commitment from 2020 defensive tackle, Jalen Lee. The 6-3, 294 lb. prospect reigns from Live Oak High School in Watson, Louisiana.

Lee was originally committed to Louisiana State, but decommitted in late November. He is scheduled to take an official visit to Florida on December 13th.

He primarily played nose tackle at Live Oak, but carries the size, length, and burst to move across the line if Turner chooses to. If he could get up to 310 lbs. or more and maintain his athleticism, Lee could become a dominant three-technique defensive tackle.

Lee is springy out of his stance and maintains a low center of gravity to win the pad level battle. His long arms are perfect for building an arsenal of pass rush moves as his hand discipline develops.

It's easy to see why the Gators added Lee to an already deep defensive line class.

Florida also holds commitments from 247Sports.com's No. 3 defensive tackle in the 2020 class, Gervon Dexter (Lake Wales, FL), as well as wide-defensive end Antwuan Powell (Indian River, VA), Johnnie Brown (Sebring, FL), and defensive tackle Lamar Goods (St. Thomas More, CT), yet is still actively pursuing linemen and athletic pass rushers to play the BUCK position.

Turner and defensive coordinator Todd Grantham are solidifying the trenches for the long term with this class, as players such as Kyree Campbell, Jeremiah Moon, Zachary Carter, and others have at least one year left at Florida. Brenton Cox, Mohamoud Diabate, Khris Bogle will be entering their sophomore seasons in 2020, as well.

You can follow Lee a follow on Twitter here, and check out his senior season highlights below.