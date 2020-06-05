AllGators
2021 DE Jeremiah Williams Places the Florida Gators in Top Six

Demetrius Harvey

Just one day after the Gators landed in the top-four of prospective teams for a four-star defensive end 2021 recruit, they've landed on yet another one.

This time it's four-star defensive end Jeremiah Williams. Currently a rising senior at Ramsay High School in Birmingham (Ala.), Ramsey announce via Twitter today his top-six team list as he narrows down his potential suitors for his pass-rushing services. The teams include Florida, Oklahoma, Auburn, Alabama, Georgia and LSU.

Williams, 6-foot-3, 224 pounds, is currently rated as the fifth-best prospect in Alabama, and the sixth-best weakside defensive end in the nation, according to 247Sports Composite. With a similar skill set to that of Keanu Koht, Williams projects as a BUCK rusher in the Gators' defensive scheme.

Willaims has been heavily recruited by the Gators, initially receiving an offer from the program in December of 2019. Williams also attended the Gators' junior day earlier this year and placed the Gators in his top-eight in May.

It is no surprise the Gators are interested in a player of Williams' caliber, able to use him in multiple areas of the defense, commanding attention on both sides of the football. In their 2021 class, the Gators only have Koht as a commitment at their BUCK or weakside defensive end position, something the Gators have routinely heavily recruited during the Dan Mullen era.  

Moving forward, the Gators will likely weigh their options and hope at least one of Williams or Koht eventually do make the leap and commit to Florida, however, for now, it appears they're high on his list.

