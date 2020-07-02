AllGators
2021 Recruiting Profile: Florida Gators Running Back Target Jaylin White

Demetrius Harvey

Jaylin White, Running Back

School: Dothan High School (Ala.)

Height/Weight: 5-foot-10.5, 185 pounds

247Sports Composite Rating: Four-star, No. 10 cornerback, No. 7 state (Ala.), No. 216 national

Recruitment History

The Gators were late during this year's recruiting cycle to extend an offer to White, first giving him the official offer on May 21st. Lead by Gators running backs coach  Greg Knox who would like to gain at least one running back during this cycle. It makes the recruitment of White that much more important.

Currently, White is looking at 17 total offers, according to 247Sports. Among those teams include the Gators, Florida State, Ole Miss, Penn State and South Carolina.

As one of the few remaining uncommitted top-tier running backs in the 2021 class, his recruitment is sure to pick up as we inch closer to national signing day. Due to the on-going pandemic and current NCAA dead period, White hasn't been afforded the opportunity to visit Gainesville, however, he has spoken to head coach Dan Mullen and of course Knox.

In an interview with Andrew Spivey of GatorCountry, White broke down what the Gators see in him and his conversation with Knox.

“A couple of days before he offered me, he said he watched my film and fell in love with it and he said he would give me a call in a few days and then later that week he offered,” Knox told GatorCountry in May.

White also informed the Gators website he plans to make his way down to Gainesville at some point for a visit, perhaps an indication the Dothan running back could take a while before officially committing to any team. With some family members in Florida, it makes sense why White may view the Gators favorably. 

Recently, White released his much-anticipated top-10, which of course, included the Gators as one of the teams listed, which includes, Florida State, South Carolina, Louisville, Texas A&M, Memphis, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Mississippi State, and Penn State.

Where He Fits

For the Gators, White would be an ideal fit in their offensive backfield. Without a running back currently committed to the team in the 2021 class, he would immediately become a shoo-in for playing time down the road. The Gators also did not sign a running back in their 2020 recruiting class, opting to add transfer running back Lorenzo Lingard instead.

While Knox has caught flack for his recruiting of running backs over the past couple of years, landing a speedy and elusive running back like White would earn him major kudos among fans. Currently, on the team, the Gators have several spots at running back yet to be realized.

While Lingard has a couple of years of eligibility remaining, the Gators will be looking for more running backs following the 2020 season, and especially following the 2021 season when Dameon Pierce, Malik Davis and Lingard will all likely be departing or departed. Nay'Quan Wright is one player to watch for the Gators for this season and beyond, however adding more running backs will be pivotal.

The Gators love to use their running backs as receivers out of the backfield and lined up at receiver and White would surely be able to add to that aspect of their offense. While he has not accumulated the receiving stats, two receptions for eight yards last season according to MaxPreps.com, his elusive running style speaks for itself, and his ability to make players miss will surely help in his route-running ability.   

According to the high school stats website, White accounted for 63 carries for 663 yards and eight touchdowns last season, splitting carries at Dothan.

Comments

Recruiting

COMMUNITY

