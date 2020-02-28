2021 TE Gage Wilcox Verbally Commits to the Florida Gators

The Florida Gators have secured their 13th commitment in the class of 2021, adding four-star tight end Gage Wilcox (Jefferson - Tampa, FL) to their impressive early haul. Wilcox made his announcement on Instagram live, selecting the Gators over the Georgia Bulldogs in front of friends at a track meet.

Wilcox is the second tight end from the Tampa area in as many years to commit to the Gators, joining Tampa Jesuit's Jonathan Odom from the 2020 cycle. The Gators landed Wilcox over Alabama and Georgia.

In his junior season at Jefferson High School, Wilcox racked up 20 receptions for 249 yards and added seven touchdowns to his stat line. Even though Wilcox's stats don't jump off of the paper, he is a trusted target in the red zone which explains his reception-to touchdown-ratio.

The 6-4, 230 pound TE is explosive with the ball in his hands and can make defensive backs miss in the open field. A large catch radius is a key part of his game, and Wilcox is athletic enough to go up and get every 50/50 ball that comes his way.

The announcement may have been a bit premature, as many believed Wilcox would go public on UF's Junior Day, which he plans to visit on March 7th. It appears Florida just sealed the deal early.

New Florida tight ends coach Tim Brewster was one of the reasons that Wilcox decided to commit so soon, as Wilcox and Brewster have already begun to build a relationship so soon after Brewster joined the staff. Brewster is known for being an elite recruiter and already landing a top prospect at TE shows that he means business.

As Brewster told the Stadium and Gale Podcast earlier this week, he is tasked with bringing on the best talent and developing them to be the perfect tight end in every part of the game, from pass-catching to ensuring they can run block effectively.

With the addition of Wilcox, the Gators are continuing a hot streak on the recruiting trail as they still own the No. 3-ranked 2021 class in the nation, which is good enough for first in the SEC.

Florida will continue with high recruiting momentum pushing into March, as they will hold a star-studded Junior Day with many of the names listed on the AllGators top Florida Gators 2021 targets list posted earlier this week.