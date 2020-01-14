GatorMaven
Gator Maven
2021 WR Charles Montgomery has Florida in his Top Five Schools

Brian Smith

For the class of 2021, one of Florida’s top prep playmakers plays for Armwood High School. The talented wide receiver, Charles Montgomery, wants to make his college decision this spring.

The Gators went after bigger wide receivers within the class of 2020. Take Ja’quavion Fraziars for example. The Dunnellon, FL prospect fills out to 195-pounds, and more importantly, he’s nearly 6-4. When a wide receiver provides a quarterback with that much reach and size, it creates issues for opposing secondaries - as receiving targets and as blockers.

Three more tall wide receivers are committed to the Gators: Xzavier Henderson at 6-3.5, 180 (Columbus - Miami, FL), Leonard Manuel at 6-4, 200 (Stranahan - Ft. Lauderdale, FL) and Marc Britt at 6-2, 180 (Miami Christian School - Miami, FL). Assuming all three sign with Florida, this next class needs an interjection of playmakers with the ability to make defenders miss.

Enter Montgomery, a slot wide receiver who 5-10, 180 lbs. Montgomery is the type of athlete that could play cornerback or safety on defense, but he’s best utilized on the offensive side of the football. He is considered the No. 22 athlete in the nation for the 2021 class, by the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

I went to watch Montgomery practice with his Team Tampa 7v7 team this past weekend. Team Tampa is always one of the best 7v7 teams in the country, and the 2020 unit is loaded as ever. Montgomery still stood out, living up to his reputation of making quick cuts and getting open at will. That type of talent is why Montgomery’s offer list is so impressive.

Georgia, Georgia Tech, Ohio State, Florida, Alabama, Florida State, Maryland, Nebraska, and LSU represent the biggest names on Montgomery’s offer list. 

From that list, Montgomery provided his top five to GatorMaven.

“Ohio State, Maryland, Florida, Georgia, and Nebraska,” Montgomery said. Florida State was his response to his favorite team growing up, so it will be interesting to see how the new Florida State coaching staff attacks Montgomery’s recruitment.

With such a heated recruitment for one of the state of Florida’s top prospects, it’s not surprising that Montgomery said “none” when asked which team was recruiting him the hardest. He couldn’t distinguish which team was recruiting the hardest between his list of suitors. 

As Montgomery’s film shows, there’s a reason so many programs want his services. He can run by a defense, juke a defensive back so bad that the defensive back goes the wrong way, and he can even mix in some running back.

With all of the attention, Montgomery still must widdle his list down to one, like any other top-notch prospect. Montgomery wants to make his college decision on May 24th in honor of his cousin that already passed. He’s only seen one school thus far.

This past October, Montgomery took an unofficial visit to Ohio State. Starting in April, the NCAA allows juniors to take official visits. With the shift towards official visits, the next two months will go a long way in deciding which programs earn official visits from Montgomery.

The Gators are firmly within his top five now, but during the month of January, college coaches will be on the road recruiting for the class of 2020 and 2021. Of note, Florida State’s effort to recruit Montgomery should be watched closely. Again, Montgomery grew up a Seminoles fan.

For now, keep Montgomery in mind as he’s a player that could be the perfect complement to the 2020 wide receiver haul for the Gators.

