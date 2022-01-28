2022 EDGE Jack Pyburn Sets Last Second Official Visit to Florida Gators

The Florida Gators will be getting plenty of interesting visits over the weekend, including from Jacksonville (Fla) native, EDGE Jack Pyburn.

It appears the list of visitors expected to make their way to the Florida Gators campus in Gainesville over the weekend has grown as 2022 EDGE Jack Pyburn of The Bolles School (Jacksonville, Fla.) is set to make his way down I-10 and 301 South to see what Billy Napier and his staff have to offer ahead of National Signing Day.

Pyburn, listed at 6-foot-3, 255 pounds, is an interesting visitor given that he was set to choose between Auburn and the University of Miami on Feb. 1.

Now, it appears Florida has stepped up to the plate to see what he's got to offer and he will be hearing them out at the very least, making the Gators a potential surprise "flip" for the young pass rusher. But, of course, a visit doesn't mean too much, it is interesting as it will be his first official visit to the campus.

Other players aside from Pyburn that are expected to visit Florida's campus today include tight end Danny Lewis (New Iberia, La), offensive tackle Matthew McCoy (Saint Augustine, Fla), defensive lineman Caden Story (Lanett, Ala) and wide receiver DJ Allen (Gladewater, Texas).

Florida's last DL commit came from Andrew Savaiinaea out of Graham-Kapowsinm (Graham, Wash). The Gators will likely want to add to their arsenal there, and Pyburn could make sense if the fit is deemed right once they get to have a good look at him in person.

