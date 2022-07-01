DL A'mauri Washington Includes Florida Gators in Top 4

The Florida Gators continue to work on their 2023 recruiting class, even with a late offer to defensive lineman A'mauri Washington.

Defensive lineman A'mauri Washington out of Chandler (Ariz.) received an offer from Florida in May of this year, a later addition to the board with the Gators, and will be among the four teams he's deciding between when he makes his commitment at some point in the future.

Initially, Washington published a top three that didn't include Florida but Oklahoma, LSU and Oregon. Now, it appears that Washington has made a late addition to his top teams list, adding a bit of intrigue as to how much Florida is actually recruiting and taking a look at the Arizona native.

Washington is currently listed as a four-star prospect, ranked No. 112 nationally within the 2023 recruiting class, No. 13 defensive lineman and the No. 2 player in the state of Arizona, according to On3 consensus. He is listed at 6-foot-2, 320 pounds.

Washington has yet to take a public visit to Florida after receiving his offer but could make his way over there if he would like to see what Florida has in mind for him if he were to want to play at the university. Washington told On3 in May that he has plans to visit Florida officially at some point.

Regardless, Washington is just the next player in a slew of offered recruits that have included Florida in their top-teams lists.

Thus far in the 2023 recruiting class, Florida has landed just two defensive line commits, including Florida-native players Isaiah Nixon (Lakewood, Fla.) and local Gainesville product Gavin Hill (F.W. Buchholz, Fla).

The team is not yet done with its defensive line board and certainly will add a few more, potentially Washington if they are able to coax him from out west.

