2024 DL Kendall Jackson Talks Florida Gators Offer, 'It's Surreal'

The Florida Gators are continuing to work through the process of recruiting players from this year and the next, including defensive lineman Kendall Jackson.

A couple of days ago, the Florida Gators looked local, extending an offer to a pair of F.W. Buchholz players, including 2023 defensive lineman Gavin Hill and 2024 DL Kendall Jackson, Hill's running mate.

Recently, AllGators caught up with Jackson to talk about his recent offer to the university, one that he had been waiting for, for a long time as someone who grew up in Gainesville and recently moved back to the city in 2016. Jackson described Florida as one of his "dream schools," a list that also includes Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State.

"To get an offer from a school like Florida, it's surreal," Jackson told our Conner Clarke. "One of my dream schools. And yes, I was super excited to get the offer. They loved my leadership and my motor and that I gave 100% every time."

Jackson, 6-foot-3, 245 pounds, took part in one of Florida's football camps. It was at the camp that he spoke with Florida head coach Billy Napier who ultimately extended the offer to the rising junior in high school. Napier told Jackson that the defensive lineman's "God-given talent," was ultimately what led him to the offer.

As a sophomore, Jackson racked up 30 tackles and five sacks, according to MaxPreps.com. His recruitment is just starting to take off, and the offer from Florida could be just the tip of the iceberg for even more programs to find him.

"He wants me to be humble, and this is just the beginning. He wants me to come back up and be there some more around the fall and me and my family was actually astounded and we were really excited," Jackson explained.

But, it goes a little deeper for Jackson. Not only just the prestige of Florida's history and what is expected to happen moving forward - something Jackson spoke about in April, prior to receiving his offer from Florida.

Jackson also has a history within his family at Florida, former Gators wide receiver Aubrey Hill, who passed away two years ago, was his uncle.

Hill played for Florida from 1991-94, playing wide receiver where he caught 87 passes for 1,454 yards and 18 touchdowns. He was certainly one of the most beloved players in Florida's past. His Mom, Keri, also went to Florida. The family ties are obvious.

For Jackson's family, "it was a big moment," Jackson explained.

Jackson's recruitment to Florida is recent. He didn't have any communication with the program's previous staff, and only attended the game against Florida State, when much of the staff was on their way out, and head coach Dan Mullen already let go.

Now, he will have an opportunity to potentially play with one of his teammates, if he were to decide to go to Florida, receiver Creed Whittemore, who has already committed the university. According to Jackson, Whittemore is already trying to recruit both Gavin and Jackson, something that should be expected.

"To play with Creed [again], it would be exciting to watch him because Creed's an outstanding player, he's a playmaker and he's an exciting player to watch," Jackson said when asked about the prospect of playing with Whittemore at the next level.

Jackson said the same about his running mate in Hill, who he said their motto is to "meet at the quarterback."

It's early. Jackson did not want to get into who his top school may or may not be, but it's clear to see that Florida's offer wasn't taken lightly, and something he and his family are greatly appreciative of and aren't taking for granted.

For now, Jackson sits at 10 offers for now and has plans to visit Alabama for a football camp, as well as Miami at the end of the summer.

