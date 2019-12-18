Defensive Lineman Gervon Dexter Signs With Florida

Arguably the leader of Florida's home-grown talent in the 2020 recruiting class, defensive lineman Gervon Dexter of Lake Wales High School (Lake Wales, FL) has officially signed with the Gators.

Dexter, who stands at an astounding 6-7, 286 lbs., has been a Florida commit since late last year and never wavered, despite interest from Georgia, Alabama, and other SEC programs. Dexter was named to the inaugural Sports Illustrated All-American team this week, along with fellow signee offensive tackle Issiah Walker.

He's raw, as he transitioned from basketball to football in high school, but Dexter's upside is through the roof given his size and the athleticism he pairs with it. Over his two year football career, Dexter has feasted for 27 sacks, 53 tackles for loss, and 14 forced fumbles at Lake Wales.

Honestly, given his raw upside and lack of time to build upon his technique in his career, defensive line coach David Turner could really put Dexter anywhere on the defensive line and mold him into a star. In reality, Dexter may play one set position and perhaps rotate at another, but he legitimately has the ability to play everywhere within the defensive trench.

Dexter joins Lamar Goods, Johnnie Brown, and Jalen Lee as interior defensive line commits for Florida in the 2020 cycle.

You can welcome Dexter to Florida by shooting him a follow on Twitter here, and checking out his film below.

