The future of the Florida Gators' BUCK rush end position already looked promising prior to the 2019-20 Early National Signing Period.

Now, it looks elite.

St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, FL) outside linebacker Derek Wingo has officially signed with the Gators, just days after his high school won the Florida 7A state championship.

Wingo will join freshmen Khris Bogle and Mohamoud Diabate, as well as redshirt freshman Brenton Cox who transferred from Georgia earlier this year, at the BUCK position in Florida's defense.

However, much like Diabate, Wingo is a chess-piece athlete who could serve multiple roles in Todd Grantham's scheme, including as a blitzing off-ball linebacker, a coverage linebacker, and even the STAR nickel cornerback position.

Wingo recorded 20 sacks and 24 tackles for loss at linebacker for St. Thomas Aquinas, previously playing quarterback as a sophomore. That experience should help Wingo better understand route concepts and given him an advantage in coverage if and when he's tasked with dropping back.

247Sports Composite Rankings considers Wingo to be the No. 81 national prospect in the 2020 recruiting class, and the No. 7 OLB.

The 6-2, 210 lb. defender should find a way onto the field early in Gainesville given his athletic ability. At worst, expect to see Wingo in blitzing situations in 2020.

You can welcome Derek Wingo to Florida by following him on Twitter here, and checking out his film from the state championship below.

