DB Bryce Thornton Schedules Florida Gators Official Visit

A fast-rising safety in the 2023 recruiting class, DB Bryce Thornton is set to officially visit the Florida Gators.

Not long after naming the Florida Gators in his top-five, defensive back Bryce Thornton out of Milton (Ga.) has set an official visit date to visit the program. The visit is scheduled for June 17-19. Thornton is a safety prospect within the 2023 recruiting class.

Currently being recruited by Gators co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach Patrick Toney and secondary coach Corey Raymond, Thornton is the No. 40 safety and No. 401 overall prospect in this year's class, according to the On3Sports Consensus rankings. He named a top-five of Florida, Georgia, LSU, Alabama and Miami on Sunday.

Thornton recently visited UF in an unofficial capacity on April 9, following up on a trip to Gainesville on March 19. He originally earned an offer from Florida on Feb. 23 and has become a fast riser within the recruiting class since that date, as Auburn, LSU, Alabama and Clemson have followed suit.

At 5-foot-10, 185 pounds, Thornton has tallied 155 tackles, six tackles for loss, eight interceptions, 28 pass breakups and two forced fumbles since his freshman season.

Florida currently has multiple players set to officially visit the campus this summer, including Thornton, defensive lineman Keldric Faulk (Highland Home, Ala., June 17), offensive tackle Payton Kirkland (Dr. Phillips, Fla., June 10), running back Treyaun Webb (Trinity Christian Academy, Fla., June 3), safety Jordan Castell (West Orange, Fla., June 3) and OT Bryce Lovett (Rockledge, Fla., June 3).

