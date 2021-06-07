Chris McClellan Recaps Official Visit With Gators, Florida Gets a 'Boost'

The Florida Gators hosted several of its top priorities in the 2022 recruiting class for official visits over the weekend, including defensive lineman Chris McClellan.

For 2022 defensive lineman Chris McClellan, being able to step foot on Florida's campus for the first time since the extended dead period finally ended was everything he could ask for and more.

Now, the 6-foot-3, 295-pound defensive lineman from Owasso, (OK) was finally able to get a first glimpse at his potential new home after taking an official visit to the campus over the weekend, an experience that allowed him to really feel how much the school cared about him.

Gators head coach Dan Mullen informed McClellan and other recruits that this was the biggest weekend of official visits. In total, the campus hosted at least 14 prospects from the 2022 recruiting class, with plenty of talent among each.

"To have them want me to come here on this one is really important and it shows they really value me as a player but, also a person," McClellan said on Sunday shortly following his visit.

For Florida, the need the team has on its defensive line for the next few seasons is at an all-time high. The program is slated to lose several defensive linemen after already losing several following last season. This turnover rate makes it a priority for the program to land a player like McClellan.

During the visit, in which he met with both defensive line coach David Turner and quarterbacks coach Garrick McGee, who has a connection to McClellan's father, both played at the same high school during their time.

Turner's message to the young defensive lineman was simple. Florida needs defensive linemen, and he'd be an excellent addition to the program.

"He said he can see he definitely see me coming in and playing early because I fit the build, and I got the character and the personality that he liked to see and everything."



As of today, McClellan does not have an official pecking order for his services come National Signing Day.



"But after just taking a visit is kind of a boost, you know?"

On June 4, McClellan released his top-schools list. A lengthy list that includes Florida, LSU, Nebraska, Georga, FSU, Oklahoma, Washington, ASU, TCU, USC, Alabama, Oregon, Ohio State, Auburn, Missouri, Texas A&M and Texas.

While there are plenty of schools on the list, the Gators are certainly on the rise among the very top of McClellan's mind when it comes to him making a decision at some point.

"They were already pretty high but this is just that much more," he said when asked about where Florida stands following his official visit.

"They losing and guys man, and with a program like this, if you can get out there and play early, you know, that looks good for the NFL GMs and scouts. So that definitely has an appeal to but also just to become a legend her like Tim Tebow and do something great."

Florida's new standalone football facility is still a ways away from being completed, but it is one thing that stood out to the 2022 defensive lineman during his visit over the weekend. The idea of joining a campus that has everything an athlete needs, is near the top of the pecking order when it comes to joining a program.

During the visit, McClellan was hosted by Florida defensive lineman Zachary Carter, someone who McClellan compares favorably to in terms of his fit with the program.

He said how they use him is exactly how I've been playing my whole High School (career). And that's awesome because, you know, moving around, I never played one position. I can play nose, go to the 3, 4i, 5."

Versatility his key, and that's exactly what Carter told McClellan to expect when being taught by a coach like Turner. A Swiss army knife, he said.

Florida will look to continue its recruiting cycle throughout the month of June as they bring in more players from all around the country to visit its program.