Florida Commit, 2021 DB Kamar Wilcoxson Discusses Playing Cornerback

Zach Goodall

Florida 2021 defensive back commit Kamar Wilcoxson (IMG Academy - Bradenton, FL) made it known on Twitter that when he enrolls at UF, he's going to be playing cornerback for coach Torrian Gray.

Playing both cornerback and safety at Stephenson High School (Stone Mountain, GA), Wilcoxson was an impact player all over the secondary. He recorded 73 tackles, three interceptions, six pass breakups, and two forced fumbles as a junior despite missing five games, prior to transferring to IMG.

But even though Wilcoxson made some of those plays with range at free safety, he wants to, and plans to, line up outside at cornerback at UF.

"It’s pretty easy, I’m pretty technical and I’m long so that’s a great advantage," Wilcoxson told AllGators in an interview. He currently stands at 6-1, 190 lbs, and runs a 4.48 40 yard dash. 

"I move way better than most dudes my size," said Wilcoxson. "I like to compete."

All of these traits can be seen across Wilcoxson's tape. With his length and speed, Wilcoxson has been dominant out in space throughout the secondary in high school. But as he gets ready to focus solely on cornerback, he looks forward to continuing the fine-tuning of his game.

"The hardest part of playing cornerback is eye discipline," said Wilcoxson. "If you have bad eyes, you’ll get beat a lot."

Though, within his game, Wilcoxson's eyes usually benefit him. That can be seen by his box score, as he's typically one to fly to the football and make a play. With experience playing wide receiver as well, Wilcoxson is a step ahead on the mental side of playing cornerback. He has an understanding of routes, and with defensive back training, he knows how to counter them.

"I use a different variety [of techniques] just to keep the wide receiver confused," Wilcoxson told AllGators.

Wilcoxson is a fan of playing press-man coverage, jamming receivers at the line by getting his hand to the receiver's shoulder and knocking them off balance before they can break into their route. To enhance his game, Wilcoxson said that he looks up to projected top 10 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, Ohio State cornerback Jeffrey Okudah

Florida added three outside cornerbacks in the 2020 recruiting class, matching its total from a year before. With Wilcoxson in the fold as a cornerback, UF now has two cornerbacks committed in the upcoming recruiting haul, joining Clinton Burton Jr. (St. Frances Academy - Baltimore, MD).

