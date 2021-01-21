2022 TE Recaps Gators Offer, Envisions Himself in Pitts' Role

This tight end prospect from Georgia envisions himself doing well in the Florida Gators offense, after collecting an offer from UF.

As Tim Brewster looks to replace a Heisman candidate at his tight end position in the Florida Gators' offense, he's most recently dished out an offer to a prospect north of Atlanta, Ga. in the class of 2022.

Oscar Delp, a tight end from West Forsyth (Cumming, Ga.) collected an offer from Brewster on Tuesday, Florida being the latest school of more than 20 to send one his way.

"Coach Brewster offered me. It was our first time talking and we had a great conversation," Delp told AllGators on Wednesday. "I am very excited to get to learn more about him as a coach and as a person and I believe we are going to develop a strong relationship."

Delp's chat with Brewster was his first with any UF coach, and he has yet to see Florida itself. However, Delp, 6-foot-5, 220 pounds, was excited nonetheless in UF's interest and envisions himself as a fit in the Gators' offense.

Particularly, he finds Kyle Pitts' role this past season as an ideal fit for his skillset.

"Very attractive, it makes me envision myself in that position as I watched how they used him and developed him as a tight end," Delp claimed regarding Pitts' development at Florida. "I love how UF moves their tight ends around and lines them up in different spots giving them mismatches and making them very versatile."

As a junior, Delp was featured within West Forsyth's offense, standing atop every major receiving stat category and leading all skill players in touchdowns scored. He finished his nine-game season with 43 receptions for 730 yards and nine touchdowns, a similar stat-line to Pitts (43 receptions, 770 yards, 12 touchdowns in eight appearances).

West Forsyth often lined Delp up as an F-tight end who moves around the formation and can act as a wide receiver. He's shown some ability as a blocker as well and even had touches manufactured his way in 2020, including jet sweeps and screens.

"I feel my biggest strengths are my speed, physicality, run after catch, route running and my hands. I want to improve everywhere and become faster and a better blocker," said Delp. "I love watching [San Fransisco 49ers tight end] George Kittle play and try to mimic some of my game after him."

With plenty of time to make a college decision as the 2022 recruiting cycle has yet to kick into high gear, Delp has no timeline set on his recruitment currently. He does plan to enroll early and make his choice before the early signing period, but isn't in any rush to pick one of his many suitors at this point.

Delp has already built strong relationships with coaches at Georgia, USC, UNC, Clemson, Ohio State, Michigan, Auburn, and South Carolina, among other schools, he shared with AllGators.