Recruiting Visit Roundup: Gators Coaches Meet With Prospects, Evers Update

The Florida Gators are back on the trail.

The evaluation period of recruiting in college football has officially ended with the contact period kicking off in full steam as football programs around the country attempt to get better in anticipation of their 2022 recruiting class and beyond.

Here is how the evaluation period officially reads:

"Six in-person off-campus contacts per prospective student-athlete shall be permitted during this time period with not more than one permitted in any one calendar week (Sunday through Saturday) or partial calendar week."

That period will last from Nove. 28 through Jan. 29, 2022, with some exceptions including the quiet period on Dec. 12 and the dead period from Dec. 13 through Jan. 22, with some exceptions.

With that said, Florida's current coaches have met with plenty of recruits, even though their future is in serious doubt with a new coaching staff headed to Gainesville following the hire of ULL coach Billy Napier to replace Dan Mullen at Florida.

Sources also tell Conner Clarke of AllGators that QB coach Garrick McGee is visiting QB commit Nick Evers in Texas on Tuesday. Head coach Billy Napier is scheduled to call Evers on Tuesday as well, but won't see him in person until he's done at ULL.

Here are some of the visits that have taken place:

One of the commits for Florida's 2022 recruiting class, receiver C.J. Smith met up with Florida wide receivers coach Billy Gonzales recently, hoping to secure the wideout out of Orlando (Fla.) even more so as Early Signing Day approaches.

2022 safety recruit and Notre Dame commit Devin Moore out of Naples (Fla.) met with Florida secondary coach Jules Montinar yesterday. With the Fighting Irish losing coach Brian Kelly to LSU, it is conceivable that Moore could flip to take his talents elsewhere.

The Gators will hope to lock up linebacker Shemar James out of Mobile (Ala.) for a second time as he works through his options before committing permanently to his next school.

WR Jayden Gibson recently shut down his recruitment, staying committed to the Gators following the program's coaching change. He still would meet with Gonzales yesterday, re-affirming his position again by later tweeting "Keepbillyg" an endorsement to keep the receiver coach on staff at Florida.

Though they have no barring on visits right now, but it's worth noting that these are the most recent follows for coach Napier, who is apparently getting set to hit the recruiting trail for Florida soon.

This post will be updated as more visits take place and are known.

