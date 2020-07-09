AllGators
Gators Commit, DE Tyreak Sapp Releases Top-Five Schools

Demetrius Harvey

While he remains committed to the Gators, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas defensive end, Tyreak Sapp has released his top-five schools, giving himself room to change his mind if needed come on or prior to National Signing Day.

Sapp, 6-foot-2.5, 255-pounds originally committed to the Gators in late 2018, shortly following his sophomore season.

Today, Sapp revealed that his top-five list does indeed still include Florida, but also Miami, Georgia Tech, Ohio State and Alabama. 

In 2019, Sapp indicated that Florida was his "dream school", telling the South Florida Sun Sentinel. “I always wanted to go there. It’s always been a winning-mentality school. It’s always been a school that prides itself on winning.”

The Gators' commit also helped recruit one of the team's current freshmen, linebacker Derek Wingo so the interest doesn't appear to be waning, simply Sapp has wanted to keep his options open - smart, especially given the uncertain times of this year along with the potential for the Gators to add or subtract other recruits from the 2021 class.

Last season at St. Thomas Aquinas, Sapp contributed mightly in all categories at defensive end, including tackles (28 solos, 29 total) and sacks (8.5), averaging 2.9 tackles per game for the undefeated Raiders, according to maxpreps.com. At 260 pounds, Sapp offers versatility along the Gators' defensive line, able to play at multiple positions, inside and out.

If Sapp is to remain committed to the Gators heading into NSD he'll add another stout, powerful defensive end to the Gators' defensive line, likely lining up the 255-pounder at the team's strong-side defensive end position.

For now, Sapp isn't necessarily not committed to Florida, but he's certainly keeping his options open.

