2021 DE Dallas Turner Places Florida Gators in Top Five, Sets Commit Date

The Florida Gators find themselves in the top five schools for St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) 2021 linebacker Dallas Turner, he announced on Twitter today. He will be committing on July 1st.

Florida joins Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, and Oklahoma in the race for Turner's services.

Turner, 6-4, 230 lbs., is considered the No. 2 weak-side defensive end and No. 44 national prospect in the class of 2021. A disruptive edge defender, Turner recorded 15 sacks, 18 tackles for loss, 74 total tackles, and three forced fumbles during his junior campaign.

Turner was named 2019's South Florida Sun Sentinel's Broward County Class 5A-1A Defensive Player of the Year for his performance at American Heritage, before transferring to St Thomas Aquinas. A big-time athlete for his size, American Heritage also lined Turner up at wide receiver on occasion, leading to multiple redzone touchdown receptions.

Playing with explosion out of his stance and through his bend towards the ball carrier, Turner is a twitchy rusher with the length to develop an arsenal of threatening pass rush moves. Turner successfully long arms and stacks-and-sheds blockers out of their anchored position to create pressure or interrupt ball-carriers.

Florida has obtained a commitment from fellow St. Thomas Aquinas 2021 defensive end Tyreak Sapp, and would like the get his pass rush partner in Turner on board to bolster the future of the Gators' BUCK rush end position. Florida also holds a commitment from 2021 Carrollton (Ga.) linebacker Chief Borders at the BUCK position.

The Gators offered Turner in March of 2019, with defensive coordinator Todd Grantham, who coaches the BUCK position, leading the way in his recruitment.