AllGators
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

2021 DE Dallas Turner Places Florida Gators in Top Five, Sets Commit Date

Zach Goodall

The Florida Gators find themselves in the top five schools for St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) 2021 linebacker Dallas Turner, he announced on Twitter today. He will be committing on July 1st.

Florida joins Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, and Oklahoma in the race for Turner's services. 

Turner, 6-4, 230 lbs., is considered the No. 2 weak-side defensive end and No. 44 national prospect in the class of 2021. A disruptive edge defender, Turner recorded 15 sacks, 18 tackles for loss, 74 total tackles, and three forced fumbles during his junior campaign. 

Turner was named 2019's South Florida Sun Sentinel's Broward County Class 5A-1A Defensive Player of the Year for his performance at American Heritage, before transferring to St Thomas Aquinas. A big-time athlete for his size, American Heritage also lined Turner up at wide receiver on occasion,  leading to multiple redzone touchdown receptions.

Playing with explosion out of his stance and through his bend towards the ball carrier, Turner is a twitchy rusher with the length to develop an arsenal of threatening pass rush moves. Turner successfully long arms and stacks-and-sheds blockers out of their anchored position to create pressure or interrupt ball-carriers.

Florida has obtained a commitment from fellow St. Thomas Aquinas 2021 defensive end Tyreak Sapp, and would like the get his pass rush partner in Turner on board to bolster the future of the Gators' BUCK rush end position. Florida also holds a commitment from 2021 Carrollton (Ga.) linebacker Chief Borders at the BUCK position.

The Gators offered Turner in March of 2019, with defensive coordinator Todd Grantham, who coaches the BUCK position, leading the way in his recruitment.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sources: 11 Florida Gators Student-Athletes Test Positive for COVID-19

After a strong start in returning student-athletes to campus, 11 Florida Gators student-athletes have tested positive for coronavirus.

Zach Goodall

by

Zach Goodall

Gators Freshman DE Princely Umanmielen Predicts Undefeated Season for Florida

As part of his YouTube Channel, D1Princely, Gators freshman DE Princely Umanmielen answers questions from fans on the upcoming season, and more.

Demetrius Harvey

by

skendallUF

Florida Gators PG Andrew Nembhard Will Transfer to Gonzaga

Florida's two-year starting point guard Andrew Nembhard has made his transfer decision.

Zach Goodall

2022 QB Jacurri Brown Fond of Relationship with Gators QB Coach Johnson

Highly-rated 2022 dual-threat quarterback Jacurri Brown spoke about his relationship with Florida quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson following his performance at Jacksonville's Elite Underclassmen Showcase on Saturday.

Zach Goodall

2021 Recruit Profile: Florida Gators Cornerback Commit Jordan Young

Taking a look at the recruiting history and long-term outlook for Florida's latest 2021 commit, cornerback Jordan Young.

Zach Goodall

2022 LB, Florida Gators Target Devin Smith Updates Recruitment

Participating in the Elite Underclassmen Showcase in Jacksonville (Fla.) this past weekend, Gators target LB Devin Smith is already drawing serious interest.

Demetrius Harvey

2022 RB Damari Alston Sees Opportunity with Florida Gators

Analyzing Class of 2022 running back Damari Alston after an exclusive interview following his offer from Florida.

Brandon Carroll

Gators Target, 2022 DL Gabriel Dindy Impresses at Elite Underclassmen Camp

A Florida Gators' 2022 recruiting target, Lakeland defensive end Gabriel Dindy lit up Jacksonville's Elite Underclassmen Showcase on Saturday.

Zach Goodall

How Similar are UF QBs Kyle Trask, Emory Jones, Chris Leak, and Tim Tebow?

Dan Mullen is no stranger to two-quarterback systems, how similar is his current one to his last one at Florida?

GrahamMarsh_

2021 Cornerback Jordan Young Commits to the Florida Gators

Florida lands third commit in just four days, adding three-star cornerback Jordan Young into the fold.

Donavon Keiser