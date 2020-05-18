2021 DL Desmond Watson Places Florida Gators in Top Three Schools

As May continues on, the Gators are putting together a solid defensive class for the 2021 cycle. Although Florida already has three commitments in the trenches, they are looking to add a few more to fill in depth as Gators will lose three defensive linemen to graduation after 2020.

Desmond Watson could fill one of these potential spots, as David Turner and David Cooper have been recruiting Watson hard for months now. Although Watson has seen a decline in some rankings due to his weight, he is a force to be reckoned with in the trenches, and it is no surprise why the Gators are pursuing as hard as they are.

As Watson has announced today on Twitter, UF is joined by Texas A & M and LSU as Watson's top three schools. This was no surprise, as both UF and A & M have been the front runners for the Armwood prospect.

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Watson attended a Rivals camp in Orlando, where he showed his ability to use his hands against some of the region's best offensive lineman. Although some are concerned about Watson's weight, it should not be a problem once the defensive tackle gets to college, where athletes follow a specific strength and conditioning program.

Although he is a big prospect, he does not rely on his body as much as you may think. His hands are active and he has a proper repertoire of moves to get past offensive lineman, including a quick swim move. Watson carries and controls his body well but still sicks out like a sore thumb due to his massive presence in the middle of the field.

Watson was featured on AllGators' list of Top Targets at Defensive Line just yesterday, as he was ranked as the 2nd most important defensive line prospect behind five-star Leonard Taylor.

Landing Watson would also get the Gators back in Armwood High School, which would be a major ordeal as the Seffner, FL powerhouse products many outstanding prospects every year. The Gators are also after Watson's teammate, four-star ATH Charles Montgomery, who will announce his commitment on May 24th, between UF and Maryland. Montgomery and Watson visited UF together on multiple occasions, including the February and March Junior Days.

As of now, it seems that UF and Texas A & M are in the best position to land Watson, but he is firm about not making a decision until he has taken all of his officials.