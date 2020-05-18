AllGators
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

2021 DL Desmond Watson Places Florida Gators in Top Three Schools

Donavon Keiser

As May continues on, the Gators are putting together a solid defensive class for the 2021 cycle. Although Florida already has three commitments in the trenches, they are looking to add a few more to fill in depth as Gators will lose three defensive linemen to graduation after 2020. 

Desmond Watson could fill one of these potential spots, as David Turner and David Cooper have been recruiting Watson hard for months now. Although Watson has seen a decline in some rankings due to his weight, he is a force to be reckoned with in the trenches, and it is no surprise why the Gators are pursuing as hard as they are. 

As Watson has announced today on Twitter, UF is joined by Texas A&M and LSU as Watson's top three schools. This was no surprise, as both UF and A&M have been the front runners for the Armwood prospect. 

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Watson attended a Rivals camp in Orlando, where he showed his ability to use his hands against some of the region's best offensive lineman. Although some are concerned about Watson's weight, it should not be a problem once the defensive tackle gets to college, where athletes follow a specific strength and conditioning program.

Although he is a big prospect, he does not rely on his body as much as you may think. His hands are active and he has a proper repertoire of moves to get past offensive lineman, including a quick swim move. Watson carries and controls his body well but still sicks out like a sore thumb due to his massive presence in the middle of the field. 

Watson was featured on AllGators' list of Top Targets at Defensive Line just yesterday, as he was ranked as the 2nd most important defensive line prospect behind five-star Leonard Taylor. 

Landing Watson would also get the Gators back in Armwood High School, which would be a major ordeal as the Seffner, FL powerhouse products many outstanding prospects every year. The Gators are also after Watson's teammate, four-star ATH Charles Montgomery, who will announce his commitment on May 24th, between UF and Maryland. Montgomery and Watson visited UF together on multiple occasions, including the February and March Junior Days.

As of now, it seems that UF and Texas A&M are in the best position to land Watson, but he is firm about not making a decision until he has taken all of his officials. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
John Garcia Jr
John Garcia Jr

Watson reiterated to me this afternoon that he still wants to take trips, so it looks like an in-season decision here. He also says this group is his final group, important for UF imo

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Gators WR Quinton Dunbar Pens Apology to Seattle Seahawks, Fans

Former Gators wide receiver, now Seattle Seahawks defensive back Quinton Dunbar, issued an apology to his employers, along with fans Sunday night.

Demetrius Harvey

2021 Recruit Profile: Florida Gators Commit DE Tyreak Sapp

As the top-ranked player currently committed in the Gators' 2021 recruiting class, DE Tyreak Sapp has the tools for success as the next level.

Demetrius Harvey

Could Stewart Reese be the Gators' Next Jonathan Greenard?

Florida's acquisition of Mississippi State offensive lineman can offset the loss of freshman offensive tackle Issiah Walker.

Zach Goodall

by

GatorCapt84

Getting to Know Florida Gators OL Stewart Reese With SI's Cowbell Corner

We talk with SI's Cowbell Corner to gather more information on Gators' new offensive lineman Stewart Reese.

Demetrius Harvey

by

Demetrius82

Breaking Down the Florida Gators Top 2021 Defensive Line Targets

Taking a look at Florida's top targets at Defensive Line for the 2021 class.

Donavon Keiser

Report: Mississippi State OL Stewart Reese Will Transfer to Florida

The Florida Gators have landed a veteran offensive lineman via the NCAA transfer portal.

Zach Goodall

What Crucial NCAA D-I Council Vote Could Mean for Florida Gators

The NCAA D-I council will be meeting on Wednesday to vote on a potential lift of the on-going nation-wide moratorium for on-campus activities.

Demetrius Harvey

Transfer Tapes: Evaluating Florida Gators Running Back Lorenzo Lingard

Gators running back Lorenzo Lingard will play his first season in orange and blue in 2020. What is Florida getting from the former 5-star?

GrahamMarsh_

Donovan McMillon Recaps Virtual UF Visit, Excited About Gators Interest

Pennsylvania safety Donovan McMillon breaks down his UF virtual visit, how is reacting to quarantine, and his plans moving forward in his recruitment.

Donavon Keiser

Warrants Issued for Former Gators WR Quinton Dunbar, Giants' Deandre Baker

According to the Miramar Police Department, a warrant has been issued for both former Gators WR Quinton Dunbar along with New York Giants DB Deandre Baker.

Demetrius Harvey