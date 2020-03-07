Gators Flip 2021 TE Nick Elksnis from Penn State

If it wasn't obvious enough that Tim Brewster means business, the newest assistant has now landed his second tight end this cycle, just over a month after the recruiting calendar switched from 2020 to 2021.

Nick Elksnis is now committed to the Florida Gators after today’s junior day visit to Gainesville.

On March 1st, at the Under Armour All-American Camp in Orlando, Elknsis decided to de-commit from Penn State following a recent visit to Gainesville on Junior Day last month.

Florida has used Penn State as a scouting device recently as the Gators have now landed top targets such as Elksnis and Derek Wingo over the Nittany Lions in the past few cycles. UF WR transfer Justin Shorter also transferred from Penn State this offseason.

After his de-commitment, Elknsis went on to impress many area scouts and college coaches by having a solid performance against some of Florida's most talented defensive backs.

The 6-5, 220-pound TE from Episcopal HS in Jacksonville showed his ability to control his body and come up with catches throughout the camp on Sunday.

Florida first offered the talented Jacksonville tight end at last year's Orange and Blue Spring Game. Dan Mullen and former TEs coach Larry Scott were after him before the addition of Tim Brewster, who took over as the lead recruiter for Elksnis shortly after he was hired.

Brewster's prowess on the recruiting trail remains evident as he has landed two top in-state tight ends in the newly formed 2021 class. Gage Wilcox and Nick Elksnis should be all for the tight end position in the 2021 class, which allows Brewster to help out by recruiting other top Florida targets.

With the addition of Elksnis, the Gators currently hold the 2nd highest-ranked recruiting class on the 247Sports Composite Ranking, only a few points short of Ohio State. Florida remains the leader for the top 2021 class in the SEC.