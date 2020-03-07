AllGators
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

Gators Flip 2021 TE Nick Elksnis from Penn State

Donavon Keiser

If it wasn't obvious enough that Tim Brewster means business, the newest assistant has now landed his second tight end this cycle, just over a month after the recruiting calendar switched from 2020 to 2021. 

Nick Elksnis is now committed to the Florida Gators after today’s junior day visit to Gainesville. 

On March 1st, at the Under Armour All-American Camp in Orlando, Elknsis decided to de-commit from Penn State following a recent visit to Gainesville on Junior Day last month. 

Florida has used Penn State as a scouting device recently as the Gators have now landed top targets such as Elksnis and Derek Wingo over the Nittany Lions in the past few cycles. UF WR transfer Justin Shorter also transferred from Penn State this offseason. 

After his de-commitment, Elknsis went on to impress many area scouts and college coaches by having a solid performance against some of Florida's most talented defensive backs. 

The 6-5, 220-pound TE from Episcopal HS in Jacksonville showed his ability to control his body and come up with catches throughout the camp on Sunday. 

Florida first offered the talented Jacksonville tight end at last year's Orange and Blue Spring Game. Dan Mullen and former TEs coach Larry Scott were after him before the addition of Tim Brewster, who took over as the lead recruiter for Elksnis shortly after he was hired.

Brewster's prowess on the recruiting trail remains evident as he has landed two top in-state tight ends in the newly formed 2021 class. Gage Wilcox and Nick Elksnis should be all for the tight end position in the 2021 class, which allows Brewster to help out by recruiting other top Florida targets. 

With the addition of Elksnis, the Gators currently hold the 2nd highest-ranked recruiting class on the 247Sports Composite Ranking, only a few points short of Ohio State. Florida remains the leader for the top 2021 class in the SEC. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Three Keys for Success for Florida Against Kentucky

In their regular-season finale, Florida has a significant opportunity to build their resume against Kentucky. What can Florida do to come out on top in Saturday's bout?

Brandon Carroll

Jonathan Greenard Reflects on His Season at Florida: 'I Had a Great Time There'

After a productive redshirt senior season at the University of Florida, Jonathan Greenard sets his eyes on the NFL, and reflects on his final year.

Demetrius Harvey

Spring Sleeper: Keep an Eye on Florida WR Trent Whittemore

Trent Whittemore has a great opportunity to emerge as a valuable option at wide receiver for the offense with his spring performance.

Brandon Carroll

by

Zach Goodall

Florida vs. USF: Series Preview and Information

The USF Bulls will make the trip up I-75 for a weekend series against the No. 1 team in the nation.

Zach Goodall

Spring Sleeper: Florida CB Chester Kimbrough Is Bound For A Big Sophomore Season

The rising sophomore posted better numbers in coverage than any qualifying Florida cornerback in 2019.

Donavon Keiser

Florida Gators Post-NFL Combine Seven Round Mock Draft

A new projection of where several Florida Gators 2020 NFL Draft prospects will be selected, following the NFL Combine.

Zach Goodall

Former Gators Cornerback C.J. Henderson: 'Coach Mullen Has Meant Everything to Me'

Potential top-10 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, former Gators cornerback C.J. Henderson recently gave praise to his former head coach at the 2020 NFL Combine.

Demetrius Harvey

by

North Ga.Creeker

Three Takeaways From Florida's 68-54 Victory Over Georgia

A win starting with frustrations and ending with dominance, here are three takeaways from Florida's 68-54 victory over Georgia.

Zach Goodall

by

Ct33

Best And Worst First-Round NCAA Tournament Matchups For Florida

Most brackets have Florida as a 8/9 seed, who would be best for it to play in that first game? Who would be worst?

GrahamMarsh_

by

Ct33

Gators 2021 Commit QB Carlos Del Rio Feels Good About Mullen, Johnson

After participating in an Elite-11 regional event in Atlanta, Georgia, Gators 2021 QB commit Carlos Del Rio gave an update on his progression, and commitment.

Demetrius Harvey