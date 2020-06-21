Gators Target, 2022 DL Gabriel Dindy Impresses at Elite Underclassmen Camp

6-foot-4, 274 pounds, with an 80-inch wingspan, 4.89-second 40 yard dash, a 34-inch vertical jump, and a near-10 foot broad jump: 2022 Lakeland defensive end and Florida Gators recruiting target Gabriel Dindy is a freak, and he put his skills on display at the Elite Underclassmen Showcase at Providence High School in Jacksonville on Saturday.

Dindy, a rising junior, is sure to see his recruitment blow up following his performance in Jacksonville, in one of the first recruiting camps since the global coronavirus shut down events across the nation in March. The University of Oklahoma offered Dindy shortly following the event, his 16th offer.

Listed at 6-3, 235 lbs. entering the camp, Dindy's growth caught the eyes of just about everyone - and the athleticism he has maintained through the growth led to his invitation to the Under Armour All-America Future 50 Camp.

The Florida Gators have been in on Dindy's recruitment for some time, sending an offer his way last May through the Florida-Lakeland pipeline. Florida would look to line Dindy up at strong-side defensive end should he end up a Gator, but he also carries the potential to move inside to defensive tackle given his improved size.

As a sophomore, Dindy recorded 46 total tackles, 11.5 sacks, and a whopping 29.5 tackles for loss for the Dreadnaughts. A strong, lengthy end prospect, Dindy plays with hustle and determination to get after the quarterback and ball-carrier. Light feet, long strides, and a lower center of gravity allow Dindy to explode into the backfield and make impact plays, paired with developing pass rush moves including a swim, long-arm, and a violent chop-club that could be seen in drills on Saturday.

Dindy's recruitment will be one to watch in the future, as defensive line coach David Turner and assistant director of player personnel David Cooper continue to stockpile talent in Florida's trenches. Given his positional flexibility, Dindy can fit in the same role as former Jabari Zuniga, Zachary Carter, and others for Florida down the line, should he end up in the class.