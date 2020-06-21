AllGators
Gators Target, 2022 DL Gabriel Dindy Impresses at Elite Underclassmen Camp

Zach Goodall

6-foot-4, 274 pounds, with an 80-inch wingspan, 4.89-second 40 yard dash, a 34-inch vertical jump, and a near-10 foot broad jump: 2022 Lakeland defensive end and Florida Gators recruiting target Gabriel Dindy is a freak, and he put his skills on display at the Elite Underclassmen Showcase at Providence High School in Jacksonville on Saturday.

Dindy, a rising junior, is sure to see his recruitment blow up following his performance in Jacksonville, in one of the first recruiting camps since the global coronavirus shut down events across the nation in March. The University of Oklahoma offered Dindy shortly following the event, his 16th offer.

Listed at 6-3, 235 lbs. entering the camp, Dindy's growth caught the eyes of just about everyone - and the athleticism he has maintained through the growth led to his invitation to the Under Armour All-America Future 50 Camp.

The Florida Gators have been in on Dindy's recruitment for some time, sending an offer his way last May through the Florida-Lakeland pipeline. Florida would look to line Dindy up at strong-side defensive end should he end up a Gator, but he also carries the potential to move inside to defensive tackle given his improved size.

As a sophomore, Dindy recorded 46 total tackles, 11.5 sacks, and a whopping 29.5 tackles for loss for the Dreadnaughts. A strong, lengthy end prospect, Dindy plays with hustle and determination to get after the quarterback and ball-carrier. Light feet, long strides, and a lower center of gravity allow Dindy to explode into the backfield and make impact plays, paired with developing pass rush moves including a swim, long-arm, and a violent chop-club that could be seen in drills on Saturday.

Dindy's recruitment will be one to watch in the future, as defensive line coach David Turner and assistant director of player personnel David Cooper continue to stockpile talent in Florida's trenches. Given his positional flexibility, Dindy can fit in the same role as former Jabari Zuniga, Zachary Carter, and others for Florida down the line, should he end up in the class.

Two 2021 Florida Gators Commits Receive Elite 11 Finals Invites

The Florida Gators will be well-represented at the Elite 11 finals set to take place in Murfreesboro, Tennessee on June 29th through July 1st, less than a week from today.

Demetrius Harvey

How Similar are UF QBs Kyle Trask, Emory Jones, Chris Leak, and Tim Tebow?

Dan Mullen is no stranger to two-quarterback systems, how similar is his current one to his last one at Florida?

GrahamMarsh_

Could Florida Gators Position Battles Last into the 2020 Season?

Given the unique circumstances surrounding the start of a 2020 college football season, the Florida Gators are preparing for position battles to go on beyond fall camp.

Zach Goodall

2021 Recruit Profile: Florida Gators CB Commit Kamar Wilcoxson

Taking a look at the recruitment history to date and potential fit in the Florida Gators defense for 2021 cornerback commit Kamar Wilcoxson.

Donavon Keiser

University of Florida to Do Away With 'Gator Bait' Chant

As part of a three-part mission, the University of Florida will no longer be using the term "Gator Bait" in any of its chants moving forward.

Demetrius Harvey

by

mutoka

Florida Gators Flip 2021 CB Kamar Wilcoxson from Tennessee

A familiar face has entered the Florida Gators 2021 recruiting class: IMG Academy cornerback Kamar Wilcoxson.

Zach Goodall

SEC Message to Mississippi, Florida Gators' Changes Shift Social Dialogue

Discussing the changes in messages sent by the SEC along with the Florida Gators changes in philosophies has changed the overall social dialogue within the industry.

Demetrius Harvey

Florida Gators Land Commitment from 2021 DB Dakota Mitchell

The Florida Gators are adding another safety to their 2021 recruiting class, as safety Dakota Mitchell announced his commitment on Thursday.

Demetrius Harvey

by

John Garcia Jr

Florida Gators Still Viewed Favorably in Updated SEC Title Odds

After two 10-plus-win seasons, the Gators are shooting for the stars in 2020, needing to reach the pinnacle of the SEC in Dan Mullen's third season.

Demetrius Harvey

Mullen: Florida Gators RB Lorenzo Lingard Adding a 'Positive Impact'

Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen shared his early impressions of Florida Gators running back Lorenzo Lingard following his transfer from Miami.

Zach Goodall