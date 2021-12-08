Report: Gators Expected to Hire Corey Raymond as AHC/CB Coach

The Florida Gators are reportedly set to hire former LSU cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond to the staff.

According to a report from On3Sports' Matt Zenitz, the Florida Gators are expected to hire former LSU defensive backs coach Corey Raymond as assistant head coach of the defense/cornerbacks coach.

Raymond would be replacing Jules Montinar for Florida.

Raymond, 53, has coached at LSU since 2012 under various titles including assistant head coach and defensive backs coach. He became the cornerbacks coach in 2017 while Bill Busch took over the role of safeties coach. In 2020 he would also be named the program's recruiting coordinator.

During his career, Raymond has coached at Utah State (2009-10) and Nebraska (2011) in his collegiate career. He began his career with LSU in 2006 as an intern, eventually earning the title of assistant strength and conditioning coach from 2007-08 prior to moving on.

Raymond's prowess on the recruiting trail is well documented. He has landed commitments from several top-tier recruits in his career as the primary recruiter, including Derek Stingley, Kevin Toliver II, Eli Ricks, Jamal Adams and many more during his time at LSU. He's credited with landing eight five star prospects per the 247Sports Composite rankings in his career.

For Napier, hiring Raymond would be his most splash-worthy hire to date and underscores the emphasis the head coach has made on not only recruiting but building the "elite" staff he has sought out to do since being named head coach last week.

Thus far, Florida and Napier have announced just a few hires, all of which have come from ULL, joining in him Gainesville. Raymond is the first external hire that has been reported on.

