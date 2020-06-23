2022 QB Jacurri Brown Fond of Relationship with Gators QB Coach Johnson

One of the biggest names at Jacksonville's Elite Underclassmen Showcase this past Saturday came from out of state in Lowndes (Ga.) quarterback Jacurri Brown. The 6-4. 205 lb. Peach State prospect has familiarized himself well with the Sunshine State, however, as the Florida Gators are well involved in his recruitment.

Brown, who was offered by Florida on May 6th, has been developing a close relationship with UF quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson, he told Sports Illustrated - AllGators following the showcase. Johnson let Brown know that he had good things about Brown's performance at the camp as soon as he returned home to Valdosta on Saturday.

"We don't face-to-face talk but on the phone, we've known each other for a minute," Brown spoke of his relationship with Johnson. "It's not just football, we talk about family, sports, his NCAA [2010] cover, stuff like that. I mean, he's a really down to earth guy."

Johnson is one of several coaches at top schools vying for Brown's services as a member of the 2022 recruiting class. According to Brown, Clemson quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter, Ohio State director of football relations Tim Hinton, and Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn have been actively calling, FaceTiming, and Zoom calling, to name a few.

However, Johnson and Florida head coach Dan Mullen's track record of developing quarterbacks stand out to Brown and that could prove important in his recruiting process.

"What they did at places like, with [former Mississippi State quarterback] Dak [Prescott], or just any other quarterback. I mean, [Florida Gators quarterback Kyle] Trask, he came in and stepped up, did a really good job for Florida," noted Brown. "It's just really good. They work together, they're a good group. They produce good quarterbacks."

Brown is considered the No. 5 dual-threat quarterback in the class of 2022, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. Seeing action across his first two years of high school, Brown has completed 56.3% of his 261 passes for 1,850 yards, 14 touchdowns, and seven interceptions, while rushing 302 times for 2,222 yards and 28 scores.

While drills were limited and positions were separated, preventing routes and forcing quarterbacks to throw in lines, Brown showed off flashy arm strength and mobility in the camp setting. Sports Illustrated - AllGators hand-timed brown's 40-yard dash at 4.66 seconds.

"I feel like I did great," said Brown. "It was a good feeling to get back out there with the other quarterbacks, talk football, compete, and just have a good time. I really enjoyed myself."

Brown plans to commit sometime around his senior season, before or after, with intentions of graduating early and enrolling in January of 2022 wherever he ends up signing.

With two years of high school ball ahead of him and offer only beginning to stockpile, it is yet to be seen where Brown's recruitment will take him. However, Florida has emerged early on as a legitimate contender for his services provided Brown's blossoming connection with Johnson as well as reasons beyond football.

"[The University of Florida is] great, it's beautiful," said Brown. "I've been there a number of times. I like the campus, I'm really interested in journalism there. It's a really cool place, the Swamp is great. Everything is good, my family likes it. Florida is a great place."