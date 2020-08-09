AllGators
Florida Gators 2021 QB Jalen Kitna's SI All-American Scouting Report

Zach Goodall

While Carlos Del Rio headlines Florida's 2021 recruiting class at quarterback, the Gators looked to secure long-term depth at the position and got signal-caller Jalen Kitna into the haul.

Taking a page out of Jim McElwain's book, who recruited four-star quarterback Feleipe Franks and three-star, career-backup quarterback Kyle Trask in the class of 2016, head coach Dan Mullen and his staff are likely to develop Kitna as they have any other quarterback: Giving him first-team reps down the line to stay prepared in case a backup needs to enter the game.

That strategy obviously paid off, when Franks went down with a season-ending injury against Kentucky in 2019. You probably know the story, but if not, Trask enters 2020 on the Davey O'Brien and Manning Award watch lists provided his 29,41 yard, 25 touchdown performance in Franks' place.

Kitna, the son of former NFL quarterback and former Dallas Cowboys quarterbacks coach Jon Kitna, possesses solid arm strength and is similar to Trask as he's most comfortable in a quick, rhythmic passing attack. After some time developing in Mullen's offense, there should be confidence that Kitna could step into action and manage games well.

Below, you can find Kitna's scouting report from Sports Illustrated All-American, as he was named to the SIAA Top 1000 last month. The inaugural, 25-man Sports Illustrated All-American team of the top prospects in the class of 2021 will be unveiled in December.

Prospect: Jalen Kitna 

Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 185 pounds
Position: Quarterback
School: Burleson (Texas)
Committed to: Florida

Frame: Tall and lean with a considerable amount of room for growth. Solid definition throughout.

Athleticism: Has a spring and bounce to his feet in his drops. Decent initial knee bend in set up. Quick dip-and-rip type of release, though varies delivery quickness and arm slots at times. Fair mobility and maneuverability to manipulate pocket with movement while searching for throwing lanes. Has solid build-up speed in the open as a runner. Had a 33-inch vertical jump as a junior.

Instincts: Very good pocket awareness. Good feel for backside pressure and alert for frontside pressure. Throws with anticipation to digs, slants, seams, whips and deep outs. Capable of throwing receivers open. Good accuracy and ball placement on back-shoulder throws.

Polish: Solid ball-handler who can execute fakes and play-action from the shotgun. Equally attacks both the field and boundary. Has a tendency to drift off his midline at the top of his drop and take too many hitches. Plays high in the pocket the longer the duration of a play.

Bottom Line: Kitna is the son of former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna. He is a right-handed passer with a tall frame and somewhat scrappy game. He compensates for above-average arm strength at this point with pocket awareness, anticipation and accuracy. Kitna projects best in a quick rhythm and timing-based passing attack.

