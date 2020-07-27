Florida Gators 2022 Recruit Profile: RB Jamie Felix

Jamie Felix, running back

School: Camden County High School (Kingsland, Ga.)

Height/weight: 5-10, 190 lbs

Recruitment History

Running backs coach Greg Knox and the Florida Gators staff haven’t signed a running back since the 2019 class, when Nay’Quan Wright signed his letter of intent to play in Gainesville.

However, there are early signs that a blue-chip prospect in the 2022 recruiting class could be wearing the orange-and-blue in the future.

Kingsland, Ga. native and four-star running back Jamie Felix has Florida listed as his leader right now. According to 247 Sports, Felix holds offers from Georgia, Auburn and Florida State as well, but the Gators are the early front runners in his recruitment.

Felix, who grew up a Florida fan, also has an offer from the Gators to play baseball. Clemson, Alabama and Florida State have also offered Felix in both sports.

It seems like playing baseball is important for Felix, as he’s the 106th overall player in the nation on the diamond and third-ranked in Georgia. However, his ability on the football field is what has garnered the most attention. Bob Sphire, Felix’s head coach at Camden County, praised his rising junior tailback when he spoke to Cleveland.com.

“I don’t think there’s any question about it, Jamie’s a player,” Sphire said. “I think he weighed 209 this morning (July 16). He’s got really strong quads, hips. Leg strength has gotten tremendous. He’s got an outstanding football I.Q.”

Felix posted a video on his Twitter easily squatting 295 multiple times, showing that strength.

His power was on full display on this run during his sophomore season.

Where He Fits

Felix is a one-cut back. He consistently shows patience behind the line of scrimmage and when he sees a hole, he has the burst to get into the second and third levels.

On this run, the play is originally supposed to go to the left. However, he has the vision to see the hole to the right, put his foot in the ground and get into the secondary quickly.

He shows the ability to both run between the tackles, and run outside. On this run, he gets outside, but also allows his offensive lineman to set their blocks before running over a would-be-tackler and breaking a long run.

Felix has a blend of balance and power that isn't seen much at the high school level. Even when it appears defenders may have an angle on him, he has the burst to blow by them.

On this run, he briefly hesitates to allow his guard and tackle to pull, set a crease and accelerate though it.

Felix would be a massive addition to Dan Mullen’s offense, and his explosiveness and one-cut running style are very reminiscent of backs like Chris Rainey and Jeff Demps. He’ll be a top priority over the next year-plus, especially with there being no true-freshman running backs on the roster for 2020.