    • October 26, 2021
    Publish date:

    CB Julian Humphrey Decommits from Florida Gators

    The Florida Gators will be losing yet another commitment for their 2022 recruiting class in cornerback Julian Humphrey.
    Author:

    Just a week after losing its prized linebacker commit for the 2022 recruiting cycle, linebacker Shemar James, Florida is poised to lose yet another commitment, this time Clear Lake cornerback Julian Humphrey out of Houston (Texas).

    For Florida, it's another setback in its recruiting process, and another defensive back prospect Florida has lost since hiring cornerbacks coach Jules Montinar. Humphrey would announce his intentions to decommit from the program via social media late Monday night.

    "First, I would like to give a huge thanks to the entire Florida coaching staff for giving me an opportunity to be a part of the Gator family," Humphrey stated. "But after a long conversation and a lot of thinking with my family, I have decided to decommit from the University of Florida."

    Florida originally recruited a commitment from the highly-rated CB prospect in May of this year, but he proceeded to take visits elsewhere, including to Texas A&M and Georgia. Both schools are expected to be major players in his take as we inch closer to National Signing Day.

    With Humphrey ou9t of the picture, Florida has just one CB commit currently on track to sign with the team in Forest CB Jamarrien Burt (Ocala, Fla). Burt, 6-foot-1, 175 pounds is expected to be a more complete player, able to play early during his career at Florida with his long frame and athletic nature.

    For now, Humphrey goes free, and it looks like Florida will now have to go back to the drawing board, hoping to land another stud defensive back as it looks to fill out its 2022 recruiting class. As is the case with recruiting, it will all be fluid until players sign on the dotted line.

    Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

