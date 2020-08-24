SI.com
CB Kamar Wilcoxson Signs With the Florida Gators

Zach Goodall

Now official, 2021 Florida Gators cornerback commit Kamar Wilcoxson has reclassified into the class of 2020 and signed with the team. 

Wilcoxson originally announced his intentions to reclassify on August 3rd, joining Florida at the age of 17 rather than play his senior season of high school ball. He had previously committed to Florida on June 19th, his third time pledging to UF during his recruitment.

After having graduated high school, signing, and enrolling, Wilcoxson can join the Gators this week in practice and create even more depth for the team at cornerback. Wilcoxson joins Jahari Rogers, Ethan Pouncey, and Avery Helm as outside cornerbacks to sign with UF in the class of 2020.

One of the most versatile defensive backs in his class, Wilcoxson will begin his career at outside cornerback for Florida before learning the STAR nickel cornerback position. He also has experience playing safety, possessing the speed and range to be a ball-hawk on the back end of the defense.

Below, you can read a snippet of Wilcoxson's Sports Illustrated All-American scouting report, and learn more about what he'll provide the team:

Polish: Reads quarterbacks’ eyes when playing free safety like he’s 30 years old. When the football first touches a wide receiver, that’s when Wilcoxson delivers a blow. Reads run and pass equally well. 

Bottom Line: Wilcoxson could play cornerback or safety at the college level. With his speed and power, he’s adept at playing off the football and making game-changing plays. Wilcoxson’s athleticism will allow him to play multiple positions in the defensive backfield before all is said and done.

