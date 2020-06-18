AllGators
Florida Gators Land Commitment from 2021 DB Dakota Mitchell

Demetrius Harvey

The Florida Gators just landed yet another commitment to add to their star-studded 2021 class.

Three-star defensive back Dakota Mitchell will be committing to the Gators just a few days after releasing his top-five. After decommitting from LSU, Mitchell listed the Gators, along with Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Oklahoma in his top five. Now he's decided.

Mitchell currently attends Winter Park High School (Winter Park Fla.), stating on Twitter today he is, "staying home" and is "1000% committed to the swamp."

Mitchell took an unofficial visit to Florida in November of 2019 and was offered by the team in September of the same year. Florida native is known for his athleticism, playing wide receiver along with safety at Winter Park. He's instinctual and doesn't appear to be afraid to get involved in a scrum if need be.

While he does play two positions, Mitchell is being recruited by Florida to play safety, led by defensive backs/safeties coach Ron English.

The Winter Park safety originally committed to LSU on March 19th of this year, before de-committing from the university last week. Now, he is slated to be a Gator, adding a safety to their class. Thus far, Mitchell and four-star defensive back Clinton Burton Jr. are the only two defensive backs in the Gators' 2021 recruiting class.

While Mitchell did indicate last week he'd like wide receiver Chrisitan Leary to join him wherever he decided to go, Leary decided to take his talents to Alabama - at least for the time being. For now, the Gators can continue moving forward with their 2021 class and have several players that remain heavily targetted, including defensive tackle Leonard Taylor, safety Chris Collier, defensive back Jason Marshall and safety Donovan McMillon.

All four are slated to be on Florida's radar for the foreseeable future as they continue on the "virtual" recruiting trail. For now, the Gators landed one of the more intriguing safeties in this year's class in Mitchell who looks to be an athletic weapon in their defensive backfield.

