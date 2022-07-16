Skip to main content

Gators LB Target Lewis Carter Commits to Oklahoma at Future 50

Tampa (Fla.) linebacker prospect Lewis Carter commits to Oklahoma over Auburn, Florida, North Carolina and UCF.

Photo: Lewis Carter; Credit: Zach Goodall

Florida Gators linebacker target Lewis Carter announced his commitment to the Oklahoma Sooners during halftime of the 7-on-7 period at the UA Next Future 50 camp in Bradenton (Fla.).

Carter chose Brent Venables and his staff over Auburn, North Carolina, UCF and Florida despite a considerable push from multiple schools.

Receiving late interest from his home state squad, Carter attempted to listen to the offers Florida provided him as he made his decision of where to play at the next level.

However, looking to make his announcement in the summer, Carter attributed Florida’s late entry into the sweepstakes for his services as a negative factor.

“They’ve got a new coach or staff and stuff like that, but I feel like I was trying to give them the time to pick it back up,” he said. “But they kind of came to the recruiting process late.”

As a result, Florida inside linebacker recruiting continues to sit in limbo. Inside linebackers coach Jay Bateman continues to struggle to land talent at the position, being scorned by a plethora of the Gators' top targets.

Jordan Hall, Grayson Howard and JUCO transfer Justin Jefferson have all committed elsewhere despite Florida’s considerable pursuit to this point in the 2023 cycle.

Carter becomes the latest miss at linebacker on the trail.

The staff now shifts its attention to priority target Malik Bryant and potential flip options to fill the glaring need of inside linebackers following the 2022 season.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

