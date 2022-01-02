Report: Gators LB Lloyd Summerall Withdraws From Transfer Portal

Photo: Lloyd Summerall III; Credit: University of Florida athletic association

Lloyd Summerall III's New Year's resolution appears to be finishing his degree at the University of Florida, as Swamp247 reported on Saturday that the rising redshirt junior has withdrawn his name from the transfer portal. Summerall entered the portal on Dec. 2, 2021, shortly after the conclusion of UF's regular season.

Summerall, an outside linebacker, is one of six Gators on the 2021 roster to have officially entered the portal since the season ended. Wide receiver Jacob Copeland (Maryland), edge rusher Khris Bogle (Michigan State) and offensive tackle Gerald Mincey (Tennessee) have since found new homes.

A consensus four-star class of 2019 prospect from Lakeland (Fla.), Summerall has yet to break into the Gators' defensive rotations in a meaningful capacity but took on a special teams role during his third season. Summerall accumulated five tackles, half a sack and a tackle for loss in 12 appearances during his redshirt sophomore campaign.

With Bogle off to Michigan State, Summerall could be on a path to more playing time in 2022 so long as he follows the development plan of new head coach Billy Napier. Expected to continue serving as an edger rusher, only rising redshirt senior Brenton Cox Jr. and rising redshirt sophomore Antwaun Powell have more playing time under their belts than Summerall at the position.

