Skip to main content
    •
    January 2, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Report: Florida Gators LB Lloyd Summerall Withdraws From Transfer Portal

    Lloyd Summerall has elected to return to Florida.
    Author:

    Photo: Lloyd Summerall III; Credit: University of Florida athletic association

    Lloyd Summerall III's New Year's resolution appears to be finishing his degree at the University of Florida, as Swamp247 reported on Saturday that the rising redshirt junior has withdrawn his name from the transfer portal. Summerall entered the portal on Dec. 2, 2021, shortly after the conclusion of UF's regular season.

    Summerall, an outside linebacker, is one of six Gators on the 2021 roster to have officially entered the portal since the season ended. Wide receiver Jacob Copeland (Maryland), edge rusher Khris Bogle (Michigan State) and offensive tackle Gerald Mincey (Tennessee) have since found new homes.

    A consensus four-star class of 2019 prospect from Lakeland (Fla.), Summerall has yet to break into the Gators' defensive rotations in a meaningful capacity but took on a special teams role during his third season. Summerall accumulated five tackles, half a sack and a tackle for loss in 12 appearances during his redshirt sophomore campaign.

    Read More

    With Bogle off to Michigan State, Summerall could be on a path to more playing time in 2022 so long as he follows the development plan of new head coach Billy Napier. Expected to continue serving as an edger rusher, only rising redshirt senior Brenton Cox Jr. and rising redshirt sophomore Antwaun Powell have more playing time under their belts than Summerall at the position.

    Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

    Summerall
    Recruiting

    Report: Gators LB Lloyd Summerall Withdraws From Transfer Portal

    35 seconds ago
    Jacob cowing
    Recruiting

    Reconfiguring the Florida Gators Transfer Portal Board in 2022

    17 hours ago
    Lowe
    Recruiting

    Newly-Offered WR Justius Lowe Scheduling Gators Official Visit

    19 hours ago
    Jacoby Mathews
    Recruiting

    Jacoby Mathews Previews Florida Gators Official Visit

    Dec 31, 2021
    Cormani McClain
    Recruiting

    Top 2023 CB Cormani McClain Planning to Visit Gators

    Dec 31, 2021
    Billy Napier
    Recruiting

    DL Jayson Jenkins Sets, Previews Upcoming Gators Official Visit

    Dec 31, 2021
    Kamari Wilson
    Recruiting

    Kamari Wilson Talks Signing With Florida and His Gators Recruiting Efforts

    Dec 30, 2021
    Billy Napier
    Recruiting

    2022 LB Harold Perkins Set to Visit Gators, Wants Them to ‘Apply Pressure'

    Dec 30, 2021