AllGators
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

2021 Louisiana DT Maason Smith Places Florida Gators in Top 8

Zach Goodall

Consensus five-star 2021 defensive tackle Maason Smith (Terrebonne - Houma, La.) has included the Florida Gators in his top eight schools, which he released today on Twitter.

Smith, 6-4, 320 lbs., cut his list down to UF, Georgia, LSU, Alabama, Miami, Oklahoma, Oregon, and USC. One of the top prospects in the class of 2021, Florida kicked off his SEC recruitment by sending an offer in November 2018. 

Considered the No. 2 defensive tackle and No. 20 overall prospect in his class by the 247Sports Composite rankings, Smith has been a force to be reckoned with over the past two seasons at Terrebonne, recording 12 sacks and 36 tackles for loss in that span.

An overpowering tackle prospect with great size, arm length, and strength, Smith bullies his way into opposing backfield to effectively stop the run and pressure the quarterback. Lining up across the line at defensive end, three-technique tackle, and nose tackle, Smith makes his presence known bear strength off the snap paired with good burst and solid immediate pad level out of his stance for his size. 

Smith can effortlessly bull-rush with his combination of size and strength, and also displays a strong rip move when turning towards the quarterback. It may be easier now given his frame and competition, but he also uses a quick swim move when rushing from the interior that often offensive linemen in the ground behind him. It's no struggle for Smith to beat blocks at this level and his college-ready frame suggests he should continue to do so at the next level.

Smith is one of several top defensive tackle prospects the Gators are eyeing in the class of 2021, to join fellow defensive line commits Tyreak Sapp (St. Thomas Aquinas - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.), Justus Boone (Sumter, S.C.), and Christopher Thomas (Dunbar - Ft. Myers, Fla.). Florida is also heavily in pursuit of Miami Palmetto (Fla.) defensive tackles Leonard Taylor and Savion Collins, and Armwood's (Seffner, Fla.) Desmond Watson, among others.

2021 UF commits Kamar Wilcoxson and Dakota Mitchell made it known that they are pulling for a Florida pledge from Smith shortly following his top eight announcement.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Florida Gators 2020 Signee Profile: DE Princely Umanmielen

Taking a look at the recruitment history and long-term outlook for Florida Gators defensive end Princely Umanmielen.

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators QB Commit Carlos Del Rio, Coaches Recap Elite 11 Performance

Future Florida Gators quarterback Carlos Del Rio and two of his coaches recapped his performance at the 2020 Elite 11 Finals.

Zach Goodall

by

Zach Goodall

2021 Recruiting Profile: Florida Gators DE Target Kelvin Gilliam

Taking a look at the recruitment history and potential fit for Highland Springs (Va.) and Florida Gators 2021 defensive end target Kelvin Gilliam.

Zach Goodall

Considering Replacements for the Florida Gators' Most Productive Departures

After the Gators' incredible 2019 campaign, there are many important holes to fill on both offense and defense.

Donavon Keiser

Florida Gators 2020 Signee Profile: Wide Receiver Xzavier Henderson

Gators signee, wide receiver Xzavier Henderson looks to make an impact early at Florida.

Demetrius Harvey

Former Florida Gators OL Jawaan Taylor Hauls in Catch 'of a Lifetime'

The catch of the year, and we're not talking about football this time as Jawaan Taylor reels in a giant 400-pound grouper.

Demetrius Harvey

Dan Mullen's Five Most-Fun Wins At Florida So Far; No. 4 - Michigan

Dan Mullen has enjoyed a plethora of success in his first two seasons as Florida, what are his five most fun wins?

GrahamMarsh_

2021 Recruiting Profile: Florida Gators Running Back Target Jaylin White

As Florida continues on their recruiting trail for the 2021 class, 2021 running back Jaylin White (Dothan, Ala.) might be one of the most important recruits of the bunch.

Demetrius Harvey

Former Florida WR Tyrie Cleveland Shows SEC Community Service Award

Granted to him in December of last year, former Gators WR Tyrie Celevend's proudest achievement from his career at Florida was giving back.

Demetrius Harvey

Dan Mullen's Five Most Fun Wins At Florida So Far, No. 5 - Kentucky

Florida coach Dan Mullen has won 21 games so far since he began coaching the Gators. What have been the five most fun to experience?

GrahamMarsh_