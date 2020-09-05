Gators '21 Commits, Carlos Del Rio, Daejon Reynolds Sidelined for Week 1

With the 2020 high school season commencing for most last night, Florida Gators commits and targets from the 2021 class saw their first action their senior years.

While most were able to showcase the talents that have drawn the attention of multiple division one programs, Grayson High School (Loganville, Ga.) quarterback-receiver duo in Carlos Del Rio and Daejon Reynolds failed to step on to the field Friday night.

The two Florida 2021 commits took to Twitter to announce their reasoning for missing week one action in which Grayson Rams handled business en route to a 51-13 victory over Jones County.

Del Rio, who transferred just over an hour down the road from McEachern to Grayson for his senior year of high school, has yet to gain eligibility to play for the Rams given the unprecedented offseason. In a reply, Del Rio indicated that it could have been due to a move.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound quarterback has been committed to Florida for over a year now and impressed many with his Elite 11 outing earlier in the offseason, building himself high expectations for the 2020 season.

No timeline has been given on when the future Gators signal-caller will see his first snaps under center for Grayson, but if he is to receive eligibility for week two, he would be facing off against his former team in McEachern on September 11th.

On the other hand, Del Rio’s teammate, Reynolds, sat out of week one, and will continue to miss games in the future due to a torn meniscus.

Reynolds transferred into Grayson following his junior season, the former Central Gwinnett star was expecting a different beginning with his new squad but instead finds himself in line for surgery on the injured knee just next week.

However, Reynolds expects to back sooner than expected and to participate in some capacity at some point this season. He, like Del Rio, has been committed to the Gators for quite some time and has taken the initiative as a player recruiter since joining the 2021 class in February.