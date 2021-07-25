CB Azareyeh Thomas Includes Gators in Final 3

The Florida Gators find themselves on another top teams list, this time for 2022 cornerback Azareyeh Thomas, one of the top defensive backs in the nation.

While the Florida Gators are slated to begin its season in just over a month and a half, the recruiting side of things for its football team will continue to move forward.

Now, one of the top cornerbacks in the nation has placed Florida in his top teams list, the final list that cornerback Azareyeh Thomas will be releasing prior to his commitment date. The list includes all of the teams he will be deciding between prior to National Signing Day in December.

In April, Thomas released his first top team's list that included Florida among seven others teams, including Miami, Oklahoma, Alabama, LSU, Louisville, Georgia Tech and Clemson. All teams represent major conferences and the potential for academic success at the collegiate level.

Now, Thomas has narrowed his schools of choice to a final three: Florida, LSU, and Georgia Tech.

The Niceville (Fla.) athlete is being recruited to Florida as a cornerback but can play multiple positions, including receiver on offense and safety on defense, speaking towards his ability as a pure athlete.

At 6-foot-3, 176 pounds, Thomas has showcased plenty of his length and talent on defense, able to accumulate 31 pass breakups and 65 total tackles from his sophomore to junior seasons while in high school.

Thomas would be one of the primary recruits that Florida brought in for visits during the month of June, including hosting the defensive back at an official visit on June 4. During the visit, Thomas expressed that Florida would be a good school of choice for him both athletically and academically.

“To be honest just a place that I feel comfortable that I feel like will benefit me not only being an athlete but like the student side," he said. "I feel like a school that has great schooling and great football. Florida fits all those. Right now, Florida is the standard."

The Gators would do well in bringing in Thomas. Though they already have recruited and received commitments from two cornerbacks in Julian Humphrey (Houston, Texas), and Jamarrien Burt (Ocala, Fla.), they can still use all the help they can get within the secondary.

Thomas would represent a significant upgrade at the position especially when it will be greatly needed during the 2022 season and beyond.

