One of the top safeties in the class of 2022 made his presence known all over the playing field for IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) on Thursday night, against Edgewater (Orlando, Fla.).

Kamari Wilson, who hails from Fort Pierce but transferred to IMG this past summer, has been quick in proving his worth across the Ascenders' defense. Wilson tallied 4.5 tackles, two pass breakups, and even a rush for eight yards against the Fighting Eagles, as IMG went on to defeat Edgewater by a score of 48-7.

"I do whatever the team wants me to do," Wilson told Sports Illustrated-AllGators following the game. "I'm a football player, a defensive player. Any position that coach wants me at because he can see how I make plays, I'm just gonna make plays."

Even before his time at IMG, Wilson was viewed as one of the top prospects in the nation and certainly one of the best defensive backs. Standing at 6-1, 195 lbs., Wilson possesses a college-ready frame and impressive tackling strength and physicality.

He's also an instinctual coverage defender, which was the focus of his offseason training this past summer. Wilson's quick processing abilities and athleticism allowed him to be in place to make numerous plays on the ball in the air on Thursday night.

When it comes to recruiting, colleges are looking to play Wilson at both free and strong safety, as well as in a Rover role in some places. Wilson's phone has been "blowing up" since September 1st, when coaches could begin to reach out to 2022 recruits.

"Every school in the country," has hit Wilson's line, he said. "It's just really a blessing that I enjoy."

Of course, it's early in Wilson's recruiting process as he won't sign to a college for over a year. He's likely to release a top ten schools list after his junior season, but otherwise, Wilson wants to let things play out. "What God's got for me," said Wilson, "I really don't know yet."

One team that sits in a good position, however, is the Florida Gators. Wilson primarily communicates with safeties coach Ron English, but has also talked with head coach Dan Mullen and assistant director of player personnel Keiwan Ratliff. Wilson is also close with Jamar Chaney, a former Gators recruiting assistant who left for Mississippi State this offseason.

"Coach English, we talk about how I can improve," Wilson shared of his relationship with English. "He's a great coach and it's just, when I'm talking to him I don't feel like I'm just talking to a coach. I feel like I'm talking to a friend/a father-figure/coach."

Along with Mullen, notable head coaches that Wilson has had discussions with since September 1st include Tom Herman from Texas, Ed Orgeron of LSU, and Mike Norvell of Florida State.

"They just show me, and it's a little bit more coaches, they don't tell me what they tell everybody else," said Wilson. "It just feels like I have a bond with them, and they want the best for me, just like the coaches around here."