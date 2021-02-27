Florida Gators Listed in Top Ten For Linebacker Omar Graham Jr.

The Florida Gators find themselves in yet another top-teams list for a star recruit, this time Omar Graham Jr. who hails from Stranahan (Ft. Lauderdale, Fla).

The Florida Gators are always on the hunt for new talent, especially with the 2022 recruiting cycle officially taking off over the past couple of months.

Yesterday, Florida found itself in a great position, landing in the top six of one of the best safeties in the '22 recruiting class, and now finding themselves in a similar position for one of the best linebackers in this year's class, Omar Graham Jr.

Along with Florida, Graham would go on to list Florida State, Howard, Penn State, Rutgers, West Virginia, Miami, UCF, Indiana and South Carolina.

The Gators will be competing with three teams that are in-state, and just one team within its own conference, the SEC.

Graham currently plays for Stranahan high school in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. He is listed at 6-foot-1, 205 pounds, routinely playing outside linebacker as an off-ball linebacker, as well as playing on the ball, showcasing his pass-rushing skills from the edge of the defense.

He presents a plus athletic build and skillset that would closely align to what the Gators use in their current BUCK position.

Florida has always been in a competitive recruiting position with linebackers due to the skills of linebackers coach Christian Robinson, who remains on staff. Earlier this offseason, there were rumors Robinson would be leaving Florida to join the Michigan staff, but after last-minute snags, he was retained by the University of Florida.

Robinson has plenty of clout within the Florida locker room with his players, and Gators linebacker Mohamoud Diabate recently explained just how much of a blow it would have been for Robinson to leave the university.

“It would have been a big blow for me," Diabate told the media last week. "Team-wise, football is football, but personally, I feel like I have a connection with my coach. I love him to death, so it would have hurt me to see him leave.”



With Florida in tight races around the country, landing someone like Graham would be a great start to yet another successful recruiting class on the defensive side of the football.