Gators QB Commit Nick Evers Earns Elite 11 Finals Invitation

Florida Gators commit Nick Evers leaves Elite 11 Dallas with an invitation to the Elite 11 Finals this summer.

Evers goes Elite.

On Sunday, the best quarterbacks in the nation gathered to participate in Elite 11 Dallas, a contest that showcases the top senior signal-callers across the nation each year.

Among the participants, Florida Gators commit Nick Evers took part in the talent-packed competition, showcasing his skillset on the highest levels for high school quarterbacks.

Excelling with his opportunity on the national stage, Evers would make headway in the competition, earning a spot in the Elite 11 Finals this summer, a monumental step in his process as a prospect.

“It’s honestly a blessing. I've been watching the show ever since I was young. To be part of something like that is super super cool, so I’m very excited.” Evers said.

Committing to the Gators in early March, the 6-foot-3, 190-pound Texas gunslinger continues to produce on the field, doing so in such a fashion that has him regarded amongst the top quarterbacks in the 2022 class.

“I thought I did pretty good. You know, there’s a lot of talent over here, obviously, Cade Klubnik and Quinn Ewers [and] other studs. So, you know, just the whole mindset going into this camp was just, you know, ball out being me and have fun,” Evers said when asked about his performance at the camp.

Currently aiding the Gators coaching staff to bring in game-changing talent alongside him in the 2022 class, Evers continues to raise his stock on the field, culminating in the prestigious invitation.

With no official date set for the Elite 11 Finals, Evers will be back in competition in late June/early July, vying to be crowned the nation's best quarterback.