Photo: Billy Napier; Credit: Zach Goodall

The Florida Gators' impressive run on commitments over the last month, with eight between the 1st and 31st of July, has led to their surge in recruiting class rankings across the entire industry.

That is, except for at Sports Illustrated, which debuted its monthly class rankings for the class of 2023 on Tuesday. In SI's case, Florida gets started in a solid spot, not far removed from the top-ten range.

13. Florida Verbal Commitments: 16 Premium Position Pledges: 7 The Gators capped July on a tear on the trail, particularly within state lines, snagging four skill position commitments over the weekend including speedy wide receiver Aidan Mizell and former Miami commitment Andy Jean. Almost quietly, UF has built a very strong secondary and wide receiver class that could grow in strength sometime soon. Throw in a flip of high upside quarterback Marcus Stokes from Penn State, and July went about as well as any Billy Napier follower could have hoped.

SI’s rankings focus on premium position prospects (quarterback, offensive tackle, pass rusher, cornerback), general quality at the top of the class and also positional units being constructed together while addressing team needs.

Florida has added pledges at each of the premium positions, in some cases more than one with two edge rushers in Isaiah Nixon and TJ Searcy and three cornerbacks in Ja'Keem Jackson, Sharif Denson and Aaron Gates in the class.

The Gators remain in need of help at another premium position, offensive tackle, as Bryce Lovett is the only committed prospect at the position at the time. Consider off-ball linebacker and interior defensive line positions of need at this time, as well.

You can find SI's entire top 25 of 2023 recruiting classes entering August below.

1. Alabama

2. Ohio State

3. Notre Dame

4. Texas

5. Georgia

6. Clemson

7. Oklahoma

8. Miami

9. Tennessee

10. Penn State

11. Arkansas

12. USC

13. Florida

14. LSU

15. Cincinnati

16. Baylor

17. Washington

18. North Carolina

19. Texas Tech

20. Oregon

21. Louisville

22. Iowa

23. Northwestern

24. Pittsburgh

25. Duke

Honorable mentions: Texas A&M, Iowa State, Stanford, TCU, South Carolina

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.