3 Florida Gators Named in 247Sports Top 50 Transfer Portal Players of 2021

The Florida Gators have been active on the recruiting trail in the past two seasons. In 2021, they secured the number one, two, and 33rd ranked players in the portal, according to 247Sports.

Transfer Portal University.

Since Dan Mullen’s arrival into Gainesville following the 2017 season, Florida has been active and aggressive in pursuing talent via the transfer portal that is nearly unmatched across the board of college football.

Acquiring an abundance of talent to fill a multitude of gaps that the roster has produced during the regime's transition and recruiting struggles, the Gators have remodeled the standard of retrieving talent to satisfy the needs for a competitive team.

In recent years, names such as Jonathan Greenard, Van Jefferson, Trevon Grimes, Justin Shorter, Brenton Cox, and Stewart Reese, to name a few have seen valuable time in the scheme at their respective positions.

Due to the success, Florida continues to be heavy players in recruiting and landing big-name athletes from the transfer portal.

As part of the 2021 class, the Gators were able to secure three players listed as part of the 247Sports Top 50 transfers of the cycle, including numbers one and two.

1. TE Arik Gilbert

Coming in first on the list is former LSU tight end Arik Gilbert. Previously regarded as the highest-rated tight end recruit of all time according to composite rankings, Gilbert was immediately thrust into action for the Tigers.

Excelling despite a year that allowed him little room to grow due to the lack of spring practice, Gilbert proved his polish in both the pass-catching and blocking departments warranted a TE1 status on the LSU roster. Accounting for 35 receptions, 368 yards and two touchdowns, Gilbert would finish the season second in yards behind Terrace Marshall Jr. and play a substantial role in LSUs ability to move the chains on third down.

As he makes his way to Florida, Gilbert is set to be the replacement for future top 15 pick in the NFL Draft, Kyle Pitts, a guy who lit up the scene for the orange and blue in 2020.

Possessing a similar length, speed, and ability to stretch the field as Pitts, the former number one ranked tight end recruit of all-time will be a frequent commodity in the Gators offense throughout the remainder of his collegiate career.

Below are the comments of 247Sports recruiting analyst Clint Brewster on Gilbert:

“No-brainer top player in the portal who showed flashes in his first year of the type of mismatch weapon he can be,” 247Sports rankings analyst Clint Brewster said. “Special skills in the passing game as he can line up anywhere and make contested catches. All signs point to him being the next great NFL tight end prospect.”

For more on Gilbert and his skillset, check out his scouting report here.

2. RB Demarkcus Bowman

Coming in second on the list was former Lakeland High School running back Demarkcus Bowman. Despite being the number one running back target for the Gators during the 2020 cycle, Bowman elected to take his talents to Clemson to tote the rock for Dabo Swinney’s Tigers.

Undergoing a significant loss in his grandfather’s passing, Bowman made his intentions to move closer to home. Choosing to make his way back to Florida, Greg Knox and company receive a huge upgrade in the rushing department after two years of inconsistency at the spot.

Overall, Bowman’s addition allows Florida to fully transfer their offensive identity for rising starter Emory Jones in 2021.

With an even mixture of run and pass ready to be implemented into the offensive gameplan, Bowman adds the vision and speed to the table for the Gators to be a dynamic team on the ground next season.

“Bowman didn’t play much during his debut season with Clemson. He rushed nine times for 36 yards in two games before opting to transfer. But 247Sports remains extremely high on Bowman, who ranked as the No. 2 overall back in the 2020 class, per the Top247.”

For more on Bowman and his skillset, check out his scouting report here.

33. DT Antonio Shelton

Unlike the other two in this list, Shelton is not a year removed from high school, realizing the school he chose was not the place for him.

Instead, Shelton stands as a graduate transfer from Penn State University, a school that he saw a fair amount of playing time at throughout his enrollment.

In his most recent season as a redshirt senior for the Nittany Lions, Shelton made seven starts in which he totaled 14 total tackles (5 solos), 4.5 tackles-for-loss and 3.5 sacks last season.

Replenishing a diminished Florida defensive line with experience and leadership following the losses of Kyree Campbell and Tedarrell Slaton, Shelton will provide not just a consistent ability to blow up the interior of offensive lines — especially on rushing downs — but will bring a much-needed vocal presence to the unit both on and off the field.

For more on Shelton and his skillset, check out his scouting report here.