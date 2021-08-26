August 26, 2021
CB Aaron Gates Commits to Florida Gators

The Florida Gators have picked up a commitment from 2023 athlete Aaron Gates.
2023 Trinity Christian School (Ga.) athlete Aaron Gates committed to the Florida Gators on Thursday morning, he shared via social media.

Gates has primarily been recruited to Florida by cornerbacks coach Jules Montinar, indicating that he will become a member of the Gators secondary upon enrollment. He also plays wide receiver and on special teams for his high school.

The 6-foot, 180 pound defensive back collected an offer UF in June and has been offered by the likes of LSU, South Carolina, Tennessee, California, Miami and UCF.

Stats are only provided for Gates' freshman season of high school, in which he tallied 32 tackles, two tackles for loss, an interception, and a blocked field goal, with 13 receptions for 204 yards and three touchdowns offensively - impressive production for a first-year player on varsity.

Gates is the third member of Florida's 2023 recruiting class, joining Milton (Fla.) wide receiver Raymond Cottrell and DeSmet (Mo.) tight end Mac Markway. Gates is also the third prospect to commit to Florida while being recruited by Montinar, following 2022 cornerbacks Julian Humphrey (Clear Lake, Texas) and Jamarrien Burt (Forest, Fla.).

