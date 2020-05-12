AllGators
Florida Gators Land Commitment from 2021 OL Adrein Strickland

Zach Goodall

The Florida Gators have earned a commitment from 2021 offensive lineman Adrein Strickland of A. Crawford Mosley High School (Lynn Haven, Fla.). 

Strickland saw little reason to wait in committing to Florida, after just being offered on April 30th. His commitment was foreshadowed when Strickland tweeted out his offer, noting that he is "looking forward to working with" the Gators. He also holds offers from 

The 6-6, 330 lb. offensive tackle possesses solid length and fantastic upper-body strength, and he uses both of those traits to finish through the whistle on every block. He moves well for his size and can continue to grow in that department by unlocking his hips. An area of improvement needed in Strickland's game would be lowering his pad level, as he allows his strength to win blocks over creating leverage when he shoots out of his stance. 

Combo blocks don't often appear on tape but Strickland appears capable, as he glides well into the second level of the defense on run blocks without a defensive lineman taking him on. Strickland's plant foot when he anchors serves him well at left tackle, generating lower-body power to stall rushers and begin to drive out the block. He primarily plays left tackle, but Strickland has also lined up on the right side in the Dolphins' offense.

Strickland marks the fourth offensive lineman committed to Florida in the 2021 recruiting class, joining George Jackson (Stephenson - Stone Mountain, Ga.), Javonte Gardner (Jones - Orlando, Fla.), and Deyavie Hammond of Independence Community College. Hammond previously signed with Florida as a member of the 2019 recruiting class but did not qualify.

You can check out Strickland's junior season tape below, and follow him on Twitter here.

