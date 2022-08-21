Highlights: Gators WR Commit Andy Jean Begins Senior Season

Photo: Andy Jean; Credit: Zach Goodall

Florida Gators 2023 wide receiver commit and Miami (Fla.) Northwestern product Andy Jean took the field for the final season-opener of his high school career on Saturday night, enjoying a productive showing as a part of the Bulls' 42-24 preseason victory over Orlando (Fla.) Jones.

You can watch highlights of Jean's performance, including receptions, routes and run blocking, in the featured video above.

Jean, 6-foot-1, 180 pounds, primarily served as an outside receiver in Northwestern's offense and also manned a couple of special teams roles throughout the contest. The Bulls utilized a fierce rushing attack which allowed Jean to complement the ground game, mainly targeted on short routes including various screen concepts in which he broke off for yards after the catch.

His biggest play of the night was the result of a scramble drill. Jean opened the play by running a curl route before shifting inside while quarterback Taron Dickens was under pressure, signaling that he was open before catching a pass, spinning around and getting into the open field for a big gain.

Jean had an opportunity to make an even bigger play in which he likely would have scored a touchdown, soundly beating the opposing cornerback on a post route in the first half. However, the pass was significantly misplaced by Dickens, forcing Jean off his angle into the wide-open left side of the endzone and back into traffic with the trailing corner who went on to intercept the throw.

Jean was able to create separation on a second post route in which he wasn't targeted, as well as on several shorter routes. He also routinely pitched in as a blocker to enhance Northwestern's rushing game, providing great effort on such plays from the first through final whistles.

Official stats were not provided for the Legacy Classic, but AllGators observed Jean haul in at least five receptions throughout the evening, and we were able to record four of them.

