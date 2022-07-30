Scouting Report: Gators WR Commit Andy Jean

Photo: Andy Jean and Billy Napier; Credit: Zach Goodall

The Florida Gators continue to remain hot on the recruiting trail, having landed four commitments over the last three days with the latest coming from Miami Northwestern (Fla.) receiver Andy Jean.

Jean, who named Florida his leader following his official visit on June 24, has been a priority for the Gators since Billy Napier took over in Gainesville. AllGators took a look at the talented wideout’s film to break down what UF is getting from the South Florida native.

Before even pressing play on Jean’s tape, the sheer time of the reel alone is impressive. Spanning over 13 minutes, one would expect to see some minor plays that could have been left off, but that's not the case with Jean — his tape is littered with big plays that typically amount to wins.

From the very beginning, you can see Jean’s impressive ability to take the top off of a defense, continuously getting open downfield and often beating double coverage. Jean does a great job using quick feet to get off the line against press coverage and once he gets by the corner it’s pretty much over.

One thing that South Florida prospects don’t ever seem to lack is speed, and that is no different here with Jean. Once he gets a step on the defender there is little chance of them catching back up unless the ball is underthrown. And with that speed, he has the ability to rack up yards after the catch and take short to intermediate passes to the house.

Jean's speed is backed up by his results on the track, where he has shined as a member of Northwestern's 4x100 relay team. He's also performed well in the solo 100-meter dash with a personal best of 11.63 seconds, ranking 40th out of 134 contestants at February's Louie Bing Track and Field Invitational preliminaries in Miami.

At 6-foot-1, 180 pounds, Jean has a solid frame to add some more weight once he gets to college but has the height to play both outside and in the slot. He uses his near-6-foot-6 wingspan well to go up and make contested catches on regular occasions sometimes over multiple defenders. Jean shows good, reliable hands often making catches away from his frame.

However, the biggest thing about Jean’s game might not be something that jumps out on film right away but it’s fairly evident if you paid close enough attention: He's a gamer and he’s a tenacious blocker. There are a number of clips where Jean blocks downfield to spring a teammate for extra yards or even a touchdown that would not have been possible if he didn’t do his job.

And when the lights are the brightest, Jean shows out. During his junior year, Northwestern traveled to IMG Academy and Jean had arguably his best game of the year, pulling in six passes for 122 yards and two touchdowns against the powerhouse program.

In total, Jean racked up 733 yards and eight touchdowns across 40 catches as a junior. When watching his film, it’s easy to see why 30+ schools wanted to acquire his services, including national juggernauts like Alabama, Georgia, LSU, and Texas A&M among others.

Florida got an absolute stud in the talented playmaker from South Florida, and he is someone that should skyrocket up consensus rankings as long as Jean has the senior year that we think he’s capable of.

