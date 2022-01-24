Skip to main content

Florida Gators Make the Top 2 for WR/TE Arlis Boardingham

West Coast pass-catcher Arlis Boardingham includes the Florida Gators and Oregon Ducks in his top two schools.

As expected, the Florida Gators have found themselves in the top two schools of choice for 2022 Birmingham (Calif.) wide receiver/tight end Arlis Boardingham, the West Coast recruit revealed via Twitter on Monday.

Boardingham shared with AllGators that the Gators were "50/50" with the Oregon Ducks in the race for his services following his official visit to Florida in January. Naturally, the Gators were joined by the Ducks in Boardingham's top two schools list.

RELATED: Arlis Boardingham recaps official visit to Florida

Boardingham has emerged as a top target for Florida's new coaching staff, with head coach Billy Napier and tight ends coach William Peagler leading the charge on his recruitment.

Read More

"It was a fun experience overall. My parents had fun, and I had fun," Boardingham said of his official visit. "The staff really made sure that they spoke to my family and made sure that we were good and every day we were taken care of.

"The staff, everyone was on the same page, which was really good. They all know what they're talking about. They all had the same goal. So I felt like Coach Napier really set it all up and put it together good."

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound pass-catcher hauled in 104 receptions for 1675 yards and 20 touchdowns in three varsity seasons at Birmingham.

Boardingham intends to officially visit Oregon next weekend. He told AllGators that if he has reached a clear decision following the visit, he'll commit immediately, and if not, he will wait to announce his future school during National Signing Day on Feb. 2.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Arlis Boardingham
Recruiting

Gators Make the Top 2 for WR/TE Arlis Boardingham

17 seconds ago
Harold Perkins
Recruiting

Gators Priority LB Target Harold Perkins Decommits From Texas A&M

41 minutes ago
Andrew Savaiinaea
Football

Gators Land Commitment From DL/TE Andrew Savaiinaea

1 hour ago
Ty'Ron Hopper
Football

Gators LB Ty'Ron Hopper Re-Enters Transfer Portal

2 hours ago
Trey Smack
Recruiting

Gators PK Commit Trey Smack Talks OV, “I Committed to the School”

3 hours ago
Bryce Capers
Recruiting

Preferred Walk-On LB Bryce Capers Commits to Florida Gators

4 hours ago
Shemar James
Recruiting

LB Shemar James Bonds With New Coaches, Recruits on Florida Gators Visit

23 hours ago
Jacoby Mathews
Recruiting

Priority Gators DB Target Jacoby Mathews Recaps Official Visit

Jan 23, 2022