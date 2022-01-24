Gators Make the Top 2 for WR/TE Arlis Boardingham

As expected, the Florida Gators have found themselves in the top two schools of choice for 2022 Birmingham (Calif.) wide receiver/tight end Arlis Boardingham, the West Coast recruit revealed via Twitter on Monday.

Boardingham shared with AllGators that the Gators were "50/50" with the Oregon Ducks in the race for his services following his official visit to Florida in January. Naturally, the Gators were joined by the Ducks in Boardingham's top two schools list.

RELATED: Arlis Boardingham recaps official visit to Florida

Boardingham has emerged as a top target for Florida's new coaching staff, with head coach Billy Napier and tight ends coach William Peagler leading the charge on his recruitment.

"It was a fun experience overall. My parents had fun, and I had fun," Boardingham said of his official visit. "The staff really made sure that they spoke to my family and made sure that we were good and every day we were taken care of.

"The staff, everyone was on the same page, which was really good. They all know what they're talking about. They all had the same goal. So I felt like Coach Napier really set it all up and put it together good."

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound pass-catcher hauled in 104 receptions for 1675 yards and 20 touchdowns in three varsity seasons at Birmingham.

Boardingham intends to officially visit Oregon next weekend. He told AllGators that if he has reached a clear decision following the visit, he'll commit immediately, and if not, he will wait to announce his future school during National Signing Day on Feb. 2.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.