2022 CB Austin Ausberry Places Florida Gators in Top 6

The Florida Gators have found themselves on the top 6 list of cornerback Austin Ausberry out of Baton Rogue (La).

Photo credit: University of Florida Athletics Association

Though he was a late offer, 2022 cornerback Austin Ausberry has named the Florida Gators in his top 6 of preferred teams heading into his decision at some point over the next several months.

Along with Florida, Ausberry is down to Alabama, Notre Dame, Michigan, Auburn and LSU. Four of the teams, including Florida, are SEC teams. Ausberry has plenty of offers and was offered by Florida during his visit on July 27. The Gators have recruited plenty of cornerbacks during this year's cycle and their offer of Ausberry shouldn't come as a surprise.

Ausberry, listed on SI All-American's preseason watch list, ranking at No. 18. He comes in at 6-foot-2, 185 pounds out of Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab. Here is some of what SIAA had to say about the young defensive back:

Another versatile prospect on the list, there is a lot to like from the Baton Rouge native. He moonlights as a play-maker on offense, brings physicality to the secondary and finds a way to affect the football. Ausberry works comfortable in off-man coverage, with leverage discipline and transition skill to his name. He flips his hips with fluidity and is absolutely unafraid to run the alley and play the run with some pop. Looking for the modern cover-2, underneath cornerback? This is your guy.

Florida currently has just two commitments from cornerbacks in the 2022 recruiting class, including Julian Humphrey and Jamarrien Burt. They've put out plenty of other offers to defensive backs over the recruiting season this year.

