Florida Gators, Billy Napier in Daily Contact With OT Matthew McCoy

Since taking over as the head coach at Florida, Billy Napier has put an emphasis on the trenches. When the entire recruiting class seemed to be falling apart in early December, the one part that remained intact was the offensive and defensive line.

Florida signed two offensive linemen in David Conner and Christian Williams during the early signing period and have another committed in Jalen Farmer. But Napier and his staff aren’t content with just those three prospects as they continue to prioritize a number of prospects, including Matthew McCoy.

McCoy is a 2022 offensive tackle from nearby Creekside (St. Augustine, Fla.) that says he hears from the Gators staff every day.

“I talk to coach Napier and coach [Darnell] Stapleton the most, coach Napier every day probably, if not every other day," McCoy shared with AllGators. And coach Stapleton is like three or four times a week. I’m liking them so far, it sounds like they have a good plan, and I like what they’ve got going on so far.”

You’ll kind of notice a trend that Napier is heavily involved in the recruitment of just about every target the Gators are after to close out the 2022 cycle, which is important to most prospects. He has been pivotal in McCoy’s renewed interest in the program and has a clear message to the athletic offensive lineman.

“He’s looking for athleticism and length, and he and coach Stapleton say I have [high] upside when it comes to the position," said McCoy. That and being a great person is what they are looking for.”

McCoy released his top six schools just a short time ago that consisted of Minnesota, Maryland, Miami, Mississippi St, UCF along with the Gators. A big reason Florida made that list is because of the communication with the staff and the allure of the school itself.

“Just the communication, they’ve been talking to me a lot and I really like that. I’ve always liked Florida as a school besides the coaches, because of the great academic program. So, I’ve always put them in my top schools.”

McCoy has already used three of his five official visits to this point in the process venturing to Ole Miss, Miami, and Maryland, but does still have two remaining and says the Gators will receive an official as well even though he’s only about an hour away.

“I’m planning on taking an official [to Florida], I’m not sure when but I was talking to them and we were thinking of the weekend of the 28th," McCoy explained. "But I’m not exactly sure yet.”

McCoy has already been to Gainesville for an unofficial visit under the previous staff, so he has a general knowledge of what the school has to offer and what the campus is like. But he is looking forward to a few new things when he makes his trip down to the Swamp in January.

“I would say meeting the players and seeing how everyday life would be for them," said McCoy. "I want to see what they are experiencing and just really see all around what goes on because you don’t really get to see much on gameday visits. I just want to see it all.”

With the finish line for the 2022 cycle quickly approaching many prospects will be looking to make a decision in the near future. McCoy told AllGators that he plans on making his college commitment on or near national signing day once he has had the chance to take his remaining visits.

