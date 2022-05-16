The Florida Gators land their second offensive line commit in the class of 2023, Rockledge (Fla.) offensive tackle Bryce Lovett.

Rockledge (Fla.) 2023 offensive tackle Bryce Lovett has committed to the Florida Gators, he announced at a ceremony on Monday.

Lovett was one of Florida's most frequent visitors throughout the spring, making the trip to Gainesville five times after beginning to bond with the new coaching staff in January, shortly after Billy Napier took over as the program's head coach.

"Every time I get here, I get to learn more about them and how they do things," Lovett told AllGators in March. "The coaching, the staff, the environment, the practice, the living, everything they have here can help me be the best I can."

Offensive line coaches Rob Sale and Darnell Stapleton have led the way on Lovett's recruitment to Florida, and both assistants appeal to the 6-foot-5, 330-pound tackle given their respective experiences as coaches and players in the NFL.

Napier has also been involved in selling Lovett on joining the Gators, as Lovett received his offer to the program from Napier himself in January.

"Seeing practice, I got to see how they coach," Lovett said. "I like how they practice. They learn something; they practice it, then they go teach it in live one-on-ones or team period right after. They get to use what they learned and go into what they're doing."

Lovett is the second offensive lineman to pledge to the Gators in the class of 2023, joining IMG Academy (Fla.) guard Knijeah Harris as Florida intends to load up on talent across the unit during this cycle. Lovett joins Harris, Trinity Christian (Ga.) defensive back Aaron Gates, Eustis (Fla.) wide receiver Tyree Patterson and Buchholz (Fla.) wide receiver Creed Whittemore as pledges in Florida's 2023 recruiting haul.

