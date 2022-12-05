Gators Remain in Front for OT Visiting Florida Next Week

Photo: Caden Jones; Credit: Zach Goodall

After New Orleans (La.) De La Salle's quarterfinals appearance in state playoffs, a matchup that ended in a 70-49 loss to Lafayette (La.) Christian Academy, Cavalier 2023 offensive tackle Caden Jones has turned his focus back to his recruitment.

Much like they were over the summer, the Florida Gators remain in an ideal spot for the Boot State offensive lineman as he inches closer to a college decision.

Jones told All Gators on Sunday that the Gators maintain the lead in his recruitment, just days after UF head coach Billy Napier and running backs coach Jabbar Juluke paid the 6-foot-8, 305-pound tackle an in-home visit on Friday.

"It was good," Jones described of the visit. "We just talked about my season, their season, you know, stuff that they want to do in the future and stuff they did in the past. Just real conversation."

Jones kept up with Florida football during the 2022 season as the Gators were listed among his top five programs on August 8 before he named UF his leader later that month. His ties to Napier and Juluke date back to the coaching staff's time at Louisiana-Lafayette, where they recruited Jones to play prior to their jump to the SEC.

The trio's bond has strengthened and been "nothing but positive," according to Jones, which made Napier's 6-6 (3-5 SEC) debut season at Florida an easier pill to swallow from a recruitment perspective. So did the Gators' third-ranked rushing offense in the conference.

"Well, I knew it wasn't gonna be spectacular, it was the first season," Jones reflected. "But they did really well for their first season there. I love the way they ran the ball how they did because, you know, any offensive lineman loves a run-heavy offense."

The rushing attack was on full display when Jones unofficially visited The Swamp in Week 6 for the Gators' 24-17 victory over Missouri, producing 231 yards and a score during his third trip to Florida of the year.

"I loved the atmosphere of the game," Jones said. "It was hot though, but everything else was good. I had a great time."

Jones took his first official visit to Houston following the Gators' in-home visit and enjoyed the experience, admitting that the trip set a high bar for his officials to Florida (December 9) and Texas A&M (December 16) to exceed in the coming weeks.

The Aggies and Cougars are expected to stop by Jones' house in that span, as well.

"Just the hospitality side of it. Everything, like, show me everything," Jones implored regarding his upcoming treks to Gainesville and College Station. "Not just like all the good stuff but the bad stuff too."

Once those visits are complete, Jones is looking at a quick turnaround to solidify his college pledge. The early signing period will begin three days after he leaves Texas.

Jones tentatively plans to make his commitment around the early signing period but not sign his national letter of intent (NLI) until February.

"I do not have a specific date for my commitment," Jones noted, "but it will be probably around, like, it won't be too far after the Texas A&M visit. So, probably when I wrap all my OVs up, I'll do it around then."

Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @AllGatorsOnFN on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Get your Gators football, basketball and other sporting events tickets from SI Tickets here.