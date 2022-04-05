RB Cedric Baxter Jr. Discusses Relationships With Gators; Fit at Florida

Gators running back target Cedric Baxter offered insight into his relationship to Florida, connections with new staff and potential usage in orange and blue.

The running back position has undergone a significant change as modern football has remodeled itself into a pass-oriented game. Calling for the backfield to be more versatile than ever as they serve in a complementary role to the air attack, football is arguably growing dependent on a running back by committee system for teams to succeed.

As a result, the Florida Gators have set their sights on obtaining multiple ball carrier prospects in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

Trinity Christian Academy (Jacksonville, Fla.) running back Treyaun Webb has fallen in line as one of the top options for the Gators to pluck off the open market in recent weeks. However, while the talented speed back has controlled the news cycle given his evident interest in UF and consistent presence on campus, another piece Florida has locked into their crosshairs has been Cedric Baxter Jr.

The need for backs is even more imperative given new head coach Billy Napier's style of offense, which goes against the current grain of playcalling with a heavy dose of run incorporated. That aspect of Florida has been intriguing to Baxter thus far.

"They use a lot of backs. I think they used like three or four when I was there," Baxter told AllGators on Sunday, alluding to the spring practice he attended during his unofficial visit in mid-March.

"Then, on top of that, they have, I think, two full-time [offensive] line coaches. So it's like, they're [going to] dedicate to their line. That's a good thing."

Getting to spend a majority of his time with new running backs coach Jabbar Juluke, Baxter connected with the man he would operate under during his collegiate career if he was to choose Florida.

However, much like other prospects to take trips to Gainesville since the new regime began its reign – notably offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa – Baxter said the people he was surrounded by made it a memorable experience.

"The highlight was probably just the people," he said. "They have a great staff. They have probably one of the biggest staffs, but they have a lot of great people over there. They have real people, and like, you [can] tell they want to win too."

That drive to win was not only shared with him verbally and through their efforts as recruiters. The 6'1", 215-pound athlete also saw it shine through while he watched the team's practice period.

"They had a very intense practice. It's probably one of the most intense I've been to."

When he arrives at college, the Edgewater (Fla.) High School ball carrier will eventually enter into a role as a feature back in any offense he elects to insert himself into.

Regarded as one of the top prospects at the position in the nation, Baxter has the potential to assume the mold of speed-in-space backs that Napier is looking to equip the backfield with as soon as he can.

When talking to Napier – which included a 20-minute conversation before practice according to Baxter – he shared that Florida's vision for him is much like that of other programs currently recruiting him. The focus will rely on his versatility on top of his traditional ball-carrying duties, as the Gators would use him both out of the backfield and from the slot as they look to exploit a matchup with linebackers.

"Whatever's right for me is right for me. It doesn't matter," he said, asked about Florida's position in his recruitment despite his fandom for Florida State growing up.

Florida hopes to pin down a potential key piece to the offense in the Orlando (Fla.) product in the coming months.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.