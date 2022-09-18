RB Chauncey Bowens Commits to the Gators

Freshly removed from their narrow victory against South Florida Saturday night, the Florida Gators got some good news on Sunday morning in the form of a commitment from 2024 blue-chip running back Chauncey Bowens from North Palm Beach (Fla.) The Benjamin School.

Bowens has visited Florida four times since the start of the year,including on Saturday night, and came away impressed each time. He decided he need not wait any longer after his latest visit and pulled himself off the market with his early pledge.

The talented ball carrier becomes the second commit of the 2024 class and first on the offensive side of the ball, joining legacy linebacker Myles Graham.

Bowens is a versatile RB that can do a little bit of everything out of the backfield. At 5-foot-11, 210 pounds, he has the size and strength to run between the tackles and shed would-be tacklers but also displays good burst when hitting the hole and enough finishing speed to break off chunk plays in the run game. He also does a good job of catching the ball out of the backfield, something he will no doubt be asked to do at the next level for the Gators.

In his two+ year high school career, Bowens has tallied 193 rushing attempts for 1,319 yards and 15 touchdowns, adding 12 receptions for 123 yards and a score as a pass-catcher.

Bowens had nearly 20 other offers on the table from programs like Auburn, Florida State, and Miami, and is a nice early pickup for assistant coach Jabbar Juluke. That being said, UF is expected to continue recruiting running backs in the class of 2024 with the hopes of landing multiple.

