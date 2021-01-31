Florida Gators Make the Top Four 2022 DT Christen Miller

One of the top defensive tackles in the 2022 recruiting class includes the Florida Gators in his final four schools.

The Florida Gators find themselves in the top four schools for 2022 defensive lineman Christen Miller from Cedar Grove (Ellenwood, Ga.). UF joins Georgia, Georgia Tech, and Indiana among the final contenders in Miller's recruitment.

Miller hinted that he will be committing on April 4th in his tweet revealing the top four.

Miller, 6-foot-6, 285 pounds, is an explosive defensive tackle prospect with impressive athleticism, profiling well to a three-technique role in Florida's defense should he opt to commit to UF. He also has the flexibility to play strong-side defensive end, surely strengthening Florida's interest as the Gators defense depends on versatile players.

Florida sent Miller an offer in January 2020, and he has since emerged as a top target for the Gators in the class of 2022. Shortly before the NCAA enacted a recruiting dead period due to the coronavirus pandemic, Miller would visit Florida for a junior day recruiting event.

The Gators look to continue adding talent in the defensive trenches after a lack of depth was exposed throughout the 2020 season. Florida has already added two defensive tackles, Antonio Shelton and DaQuan Newkirk, via the transfer portal this offseason, and the defensive line as a whole is expected to be addressed through high school recruiting during this cycle.

Miller is one of several Cedar Grove prospects with an offer from UF in the class of 2022, along with defensive end Joshua White and running back Rashod Dubinion.

You can watch Miller's high school highlights to-date here.